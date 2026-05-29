LED bulb lodged in lung removed, Indian Army doctors save 9-month-old

In a rare and high-risk medical intervention, Indian Army doctors in Pune performed a bronchoscopic surgery to save a nine-month old's life at the Army Institute of Cardio-Thoracic Sciences. The southern command also shared images of the tiny LED bulb with its wires. (X/ @IaSouthern) Specialists at the AICTS, Pune removed an LED bulb lodged inside the airway of the left lung of the infant through what the Indian Army described as a "highly complex procedure. “Specialists at Army Institute of Cardio-Thoracic Sciences (#AICTS), Pune successfully saved the life of a 9-month-old infant after removing a hazardous LED bulb with corrosive wires lodged deep inside the airway of the left lung through a highly complex bronchoscopic procedure,” the southern command of the Indian Army said in a post on X.

They further stated that this was a “life-threatening emergency” which carried the risks of airway collapse and major lung surgery. However, the southern command said that the doctors conducted the procedure with “exceptional precision” to restore the infant's normal breathing, and averted a “potentially fatal outcome without complications.” The southern command also shared images of the tiny LED bulb with its wires, which had been extracted from the nine-month-old' s lung, as well as before and after X-rays of the part of the organ where the object had been stuck. ‘Real-life heroes’: Social media users react to feat Social media users hailed the army doctors' precision and training following the complex surgery, with one of the posts describing them as “real-life heroes.” “Performing such a delicate operation on such a small child was extremely challenging, but the doctors’ precision and dedication brought relief and happiness back to the family. Truly, doctors are real-life heroes,” a user said.