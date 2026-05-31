Armed forces ready for Operation Sindoor 2.0 if need arises: Army Chief

The armed forces are fully prepared for ‘Operation Sindoor 2.0’ if the need arises, Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi said on Saturday, asserting that all three services are enhancing synergy for modern multi-domain warfare that extends beyond land, air and sea. “Operation Sindoor demonstrated that and set the benchmark when national will was expressed with precision and resolve, defining how Bharat responds to provocation. That standard now belongs to you to uphold,” the Army Chief said. (HT PHOTO)

Speaking on the sidelines of the 150th Course Passing Out Parade at the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Khadakwasla, General Dwivedi said that while a temporary cessation of hostilities currently exists, all three services are preparing intensely for the next phase should it take place.

“As far as Operation Sindoor is concerned, it is still continuing. There is a temporary cessation of hostilities. The Indian Army and all three services are preparing for Operation Sindoor 2.0 if the need arises,” he said.

India launched Operation Sindoor, a military exercise to destroy terror infrastructure in Pakistan in May 2025, in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives in April.

“From contested grey zones to high-velocity hybrid warfare, today’s security environment demands that those who serve must think sharply as they act,” he said.

“Operation Sindoor demonstrated that and set the benchmark when national will was expressed with precision and resolve, defining how Bharat responds to provocation. That standard now belongs to you to uphold,” the Army Chief said.

‘Theaterisation is on right track’

India’s long-pending military theaterisation plan is progressing on the “right track” and could begin taking shape on the ground within the next two to three years, General Dwivedi said.

“As far as theaterisation is concerned, I would like to assure you that it is on the right track. All discussions have taken place within the Chiefs of Staff Committee and the complete report has been submitted to the defence minister. It is presently undergoing review by various stakeholders,” he said.

The proposed theaterisation model aims to integrate the operational capabilities of the Army, Navy and Air Force under unified theatre commands to enhance jointness, optimise resources and improve combat effectiveness across multiple domains.

The Army Chief also highlighted the force’s ongoing modernisation drive under the “Decade of Transformation” initiative, aimed at preparing the military for technology-driven and data-centric warfare.

“The Indian Army is fully conscious of these changes. We are transforming ourselves into a future-ready force under the Decade of Transformation, wherein the role of the younger generation will be pivotal,” he said.

At the NDA parade, a total of 355 cadets graduated and joined the Indian Armed Forces. The passing-out course also included 24 cadets from 12 friendly foreign countries.

(With Agency Inputs)