General Subramani takes charge as India's new CDS: All about the 'Pakistan-China expert'

We will accelerate the development, induction and integration of indigenous weapons in our armed forces, he said in a brief media statement, ANI reported.

The military officer, shortly after taking charge, said transformation of the armed forces and organisational reforms to enhance tri-services synergy and integration will be his primary focus.

The Centre had approved General Subramani's appointment earlier this month. One of his primary mandates is to implement the ambitious military theaterisation plan and bolster tri-services synergy.

General NS Raja Subramani, known for his expertise on Pakistan and China, has taken charge as India's new Chief of Defence Staff. Gen Subramani succeeded General Anil Chauhan, who signed off after completing his tenure as the country's senior-most military commander on Saturday.

"Our armed forces consistently demonstrated professionalism and operational decisiveness in safeguarding our national interests. We are committed to protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our country," he was quoted as saying.

"I assure citizens of India that armed forces will continue to serve the nation with dedication, courage, honour and professionalism," he added.

Gen Subramani's tenure in the Indian Army General Subramani was serving as the Military Advisor at the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS). He retired as the Vice Chief of Army Staff on July 31 last year.

Also read: 'Attempt to murder me': Kalyan Banerjee's big allegations after 'attack by BJP goons with saffron clothes'

He was born on July 21, 1968, in Mumbai, and was commissioned into the 8th Battalion of the Garhwal Rifles in 1985. Since then, he has held key leadership roles, including command of the II Corps and 17 Mountain Division.

Gen Subramani holds advanced degrees in Defence Studies from the Madras University, where he completed a Master's of Arts (MA) degree and King's College, London, where he completed a Master's in Philosophy (M.Phil) degree. He is also an alumnus of the National Defence Academy (NDA) and the Indian Military Academy (IMA).

During his career spanning nearly four decades, he has served across a wide range of conflict zones and terrains and has held several Command, Staff and Instructional appointments.

Also read: Man accused of murdering Ghaziabad teen on Bakrid killed in encounter

He commanded the 16th battalion of the Garhwal Rifles in Assam, deployed in a counter-insurgency role as part of Operation Rhino. He was also appointed as the Defence attaché at the Embassy of India in Astana, Kazakhstan and also served as the Assistant Military Secretary in the MS branch at Army headquarters as a Colonel. Gen Subramani served as the Colonel General Staff (Operations) at Headquarters Eastern Command. He also served as the Deputy Commander of a Rashtriya Rifles sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

‘Pakistan and China expert’ Gen Subramani is known for his understanding of operational dynamics on both the Eastern and Northern borders and is widely known as an expert on Pakistan and China.

Subramani took over as the General Officer Commanding (GOC) II Corps, succeeding Lieutenant General Surinder Singh Mahal. After a year-long tenure, he moved to the Northern Command in Udhampur as the Chief of Staff, assuming the post in May 2022.

In March 2023, he took over as General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Central Command, succeeding Lieutenant General Yogendra Dimri, who retired in February 2023.

On July 1, 2024, Gen Subramani took over as the 47th Vice Chief of the Army Staff. He assumed the post from General Upendra Dwivedi upon his elevation as the Chief of Army Staff.

General NS Subramani is one of the most decorated soldiers, receiving several military honours for his service. These include the Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM), Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM), Sena Medal (SM) and the Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM).