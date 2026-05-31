'Attempt to murder me': Kalyan Banerjee's big allegations after 'attack by BJP goons with saffron clothes'

The attack comes a day after party leader Abhishek Banerjee was roughed up allegedly by locals in Sonarpur town of South 24 Parganas district.

The TMC MP was speaking shortly after he claimed to have suffered head injuries after being mobbed in front of a police station he visited in Hooghly district earlier in the day.

Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee on Sunday called the alleged attack against him an "attempt to murder" even as he blamed the BJP and Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari for the attack on TMC leaders.

Narrating the sequence of events, Kalyan Banerjee said, "(I was here) to meet with the officer in charge of the Chanditala police station and to give deputation... I was walking with my PSO at Chanditala crossing, which is 50 kilometres from Chanditala Police Station. There were 10-15 BJP goons in saffron clothing who suddenly shouted slogans and created a rivalry atmosphere. They were abusing me, but I was proceeding. At that point of time, a stone was thrown at my head."

A video of the incident also surfaced showing Banerjee walking when a massive crowd is heard chanting "chor, chor, chor" (thief, thief, thief). As Banerjee walks towards the police station, the TMC MP holds his head after purportedly being hit by a stone and slips to the ground.

‘Lawlessness in Bengal, Suvendu wants to kill’ The TMC leader said a complete lawlessness condition is prevailing in Bengal and accused Suvendu Adhikari of trying to murder Trinamool leaders.

“There was blood on my clothes. I had fallen on the road and a CRPF personnel came and rescued me, for which I am thankful. However, the Bengal police remained completely silent, a mute spectator, allowing this to happen... A serious condition is prevailing in West Bengal. There is total lawlessness condition. This incident was an attempt to murder me,” Banerjee alleged.

Accusing the Suvendu-led BJP government's role in the incident, he said, “There is a very jealous chief minister who is autocrat and who wants to kill the Trinamool leaders. He is the main man behind all this incident yesterday and my incident. He is a killer. Democracy is gone in 25 days.”

The incident comes a day after Abhishek Banerjee sustained minor injuries after he was attacked with stones and eggs in West Bengal’s Sonarpur, where he had gone to meet the families of post-poll violence victims.