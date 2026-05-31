‘Faces of 17-year-old terrorists!’: Rahul Gandhi meets Vedant, student at centre of CBSE row, mocks familiar insults

Class 12 student Vedant Srivastava, who went viral after he got the wrong answer sheet from CBSE as part of its on-screen marking (OSM) system, met Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi where they spoke about familiar insults being thrown at them, such as being called “anti-national” and “deep state agents”. Vedant Aggarwal with Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in a video clip posted by the latter on Sunday, May 31. (X video grab)

They laughed at also being called “Soros agents”, a reference to Hungarian-American investor and philanthropist George Soros whom the Hindutva right-wing accuses of funding “left-wing agenda” among other things.

“Show the faces of these ‘anti-nationals’… these ‘terrorists’,” Gandhi said with a laugh as he posted a 90-second clip from what appeared to be a larger video that remained to be released as of Sunday, May 31.

In his X post caption, Gandhi wrote in a mix of tone, mocking the allegations and raising the CBSE issue.

“A revealing chat with my fellow 'anti-national Soros agents',” he wrote.

“Vedant and his friends are brilliant, brave young Indians who asked CBSE and the Modi government simple questions — but got insults instead of answers. They deserve a bright and secure future. We will make sure they get it,” he added.