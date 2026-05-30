Gen-Z and a blog: How 17-yr-old Sarthak's investigation of CBSE OSM tenders became centrepiece of a mega row

A blog post by a Class 12 student from Jharkhand has become the focal point of a nationwide political controversy over the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) On-Screen Marking (OSM) system. It has drawn responses from the Leader of the Opposition, the Aam Aadmi Party chief, and other senior leaders and activists and citizens , prompting the CBSE to defend its procurement process. Sarthak Sidhant from Jharkhand wrote in his blog's opening: “This is a story of how a massive public institution deliberately played with students' futures by rewriting its own rulebook. (ANI Video Grab) Sarthak Sidhant, 17, published his findings at his website, sarthaksidhant.com/coempt, after spending several days reviewing tender documents on the Central Public Procurement portal. This came after a fall in CBSE pass percentage led to questions over the OSM system, and some students reported errors and mix-ups. Sidhant's blog, titled ‘How CBSE rewrote rules to favour Coempt EduTeck’, alleges that the board systematically modified eligibility and technical requirements across three successive tender rounds in a manner that benefited the eventual winning vendor, Hyderabad-based Coempt EduTeck Private Limited. “This is a story of how a massive public institution deliberately played with students' futures by rewriting its own rulebook,” Sidhant wrote in his blog's opening. The company has denied any wrongdoing, as has the CBSE. The student behind the blog Sidhant describes himself simply as “one of the 17 lakh students affected by the On Screen Marking system”. Dissatisfied with his results, he had received blurred, incomplete scans of his answer sheets, he said. He spent the days that followed cross-referencing CBSE's official bidding documents on the public procurement portal, tracking changes across three versions of the tender. Speaking to news agency ANI from Ranchi, he said: “I have written a blog that compares the tender documents of CBSE. I have uploaded and published it. There were at least 15 discrepancies, as per my blog.”

What the blog alleges Sidhant's central allegation is that the technical and eligibility bar for the OSM contract was progressively lowered across three tender rounds in the Request for Proposal, until Coempt EduTeck could qualify. He said several specific modifications appear to have been calibrated to the company's profile. "The first discrepancy is that there were three clauses of ‘poor performance’ which were completely wiped out from the new RFP. In the earlier RFP, there was a clause called ‘blacklisted earlier’ whereas in the new RFP, it was changed to ‘blacklisted currently’. Why would the board want a service provider which was blacklisted earlier?" he said. On the company turnover threshold , he said: “The ₹50-crore limit, which you needed to qualify — Coempt qualified that by 1.7%.” He also alleged that “the timeframe of corrupt practices was halved” and that project criteria were changed in ways that disadvantaged larger vendors. “It shows a pattern that the industry giant TCS was not preferred, but Coempt was preferred, which works as a very fragmented group of institutions,” he told ANI. Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi shared this blog on X.