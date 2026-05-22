Wrong totals, blur scans, web glitches: Questions mount over CBSE’s OSM system

Weeks after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared Class 12 results, the controversy over its On-Screen Marking (OSM) system continues, with students now alleging incorrect marking, blurred scans of answer sheets, and repeated glitches on the re-evaluation portal. Students celebrate and cheer after the declaration of CBSE Class 12 board results at their school, in Prayagraj on Wednesday. (ANI) Several students across streams, especially in subjects such as Physics, Mathematics, Accountancy and Economics, had earlier claimed they received unexpectedly low marks despite strong academic performance during the academic year. The board had subsequently opened the process for verification of marks, access to scanned answer books and re-evaluation. But students now report that the re-evaluation mechanism itself has exposed deeper flaws. ‘Blurred answer sheets, unchecked responses’ However, after downloading scanned copies of their evaluated answer sheets, several students alleged that portions of the documents were so blurred that the handwriting itself was difficult to read. “How are evaluators checking copies if students themselves cannot read the scanned pages?” one user wrote on X while sharing screenshots of allegedly blurred pages from an evaluated answer book.

Other students claimed that the answers and calculations they had attempted were left unchecked altogether. Some claimed that marks awarded on individual pages did not match the final totals reflected in the result. According to a news agency ANI report, several complaints also centred around the lack of step marking in numerical subjects, with students alleging that marks were either ignored or awarded inconsistently. Students further raised concerns that answers spread across multiple pages may have been evaluated only partially under the digital system. Portal crashes add to frustration Apart from complaints related to evaluation, students also flagged repeated technical glitches on the re-evaluation portal. Many alleged that the website crashed frequently during payment and application submission. “The portal isn't functioning properly. Payments are failing, and copies are not loading,” a user wrote on X. Another student claimed that the website became inaccessible during peak hours.