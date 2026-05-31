Pune: India’s long-pending military theaterisation plan is progressing on the “right track” and could begin taking shape on the ground within the next two to three years, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi said on Saturday, adding that the services are preparing for a second Operation Sindooor, if such an eventuality arises. Theaterisation may start taking shape in 2-3 years: Army chief

Speaking on the sidelines of the 150th Course Passing Out Parade at the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Khadakwasla, General Dwivedi said extensive consultations on the proposed integrated theatre command structure have been completed within the Chiefs of Staff Committee (COSC), and the final report has been submitted to the defence minister for review.

“As far as theaterisation is concerned, I would like to assure you that it is on the right track. All discussions have taken place within the Chiefs of Staff Committee and the complete report has been submitted to the defence minister. It is presently undergoing review by various stakeholders,” he said.

The Army Chief said the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and the three Service Chiefs had worked collectively to ensure that the operational requirements and core interests of the Army, Navy and Air Force are adequately reflected in the proposed framework.

“Whenever greater synergy is sought, there is bound to be some degree of give and take among the services. We have ensured that the major interests of all three services are met,” he said.

Expressing confidence about the next phase, General Dwivedi said the process would be carried forward under the leadership of the CDS.

“We are hopeful that the next setup under the CDS will be able to take this journey forward and, in the next two to three years, we should be able to see it happening on the ground,” he said.

The proposed theaterisation model aims to integrate the operational capabilities of the Army, Navy and Air Force under unified theatre commands to enhance jointness, optimise resources and improve combat effectiveness across multiple domains.

Responding to questions on Operation Sindoor, General Dwivedi said the operation remains active despite the current pause in hostilities. The operation, launched in the early hours of May 7, 2025, marked New Delhi’s muscular response to the Pakistan-backed Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people. It triggered four days of strikes and counterstrikes with fighter jets, missiles, drones, long-range weapons and heavy artillery before the two sides reached an understanding on stopping all military action on May 10.

As far as Operation Sindoor is concerned, it is still continuing. There is a temporary cessation of hostilities. The Indian Army and all three services are preparing for Operation Sindoor 2.0 if the need arises,” he said.

The Army Chief also highlighted the force’s ongoing modernisation drive under the “Decade of Transformation” initiative, aimed at preparing the military for technology-driven and data-centric warfare.

“The Indian Army is fully conscious of these changes. We are transforming ourselves into a future-ready force under the Decade of Transformation, wherein the role of the younger generation will be pivotal,” he said.

He said the Army has been raising specialised technology-enabled units, including drone battalions and dedicated space and cyber formations, largely through internal resources.

“The next major step is networking and data-centricity, where data becomes a strategic resource and decision-making becomes faster, smarter and more resilient,” he said.

Reflecting on the changing nature of warfare, General Dwivedi said modern battlefields have become increasingly transparent due to technological advancements, demanding greater caution in military planning and deployment.

“What we have seen over a period of time is that the battlefield operates 24/7. It is so transparent that every movement is known to the other side. Therefore, we have to be very cautious in terms of deployment, recruitment and the protection required for our troops as well as civilians in operational areas,” he said.