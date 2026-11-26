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'Mayawati would have to step forward': Congress MP on possible alliance with Bahujan Samaj Party for 2027 UP polls
At present, the Bahujan Samaj Party, led by Mayawati is contesting solo for the UP assembly elections.
Amid reported friction between the Samajwadi Party and Congress ahead of the 2027 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Congress MP Imran Masood has not ruled out a possible alliance with Bahujan Samaj party on Wednesday. However, the Congress MP added that BSP chief Mayawati would have to be the one to take the initiative to form an alliance.
"We haven't even held any discussions yet. I have always maintained that all like-minded people, those who wish to uphold the banner of secularism, should come together. But Behenji (Mayawati) would have to step forward, and she simply doesn't, does she?" Masood was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
At present, the Bahujan Samaj Party is contesting the UP election solo. For the assembly elections, apart from the SP-Congress alliance, AIMIM's Owaisi and Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram)'s Chandrashekar Azad have also formed an alliance.
Deep Dive
The question regarding considering an alliance with BSP and Mayawati comes amid tensions between the SP and Congress after SP released its five candidate list, which covered constituencies in Saharanpur (represented by Congress MP Imran Masood in the Lok Sabha), Shamli, Amroha, and Lalitpur.
"We were discussing within the alliance, the meetings took place in Delhi. And after those meetings, if a declaration is made and it is said that ‘Sir, the starting point is 26 [seats]’ — we didn't even ask you for 26 seats. We are not beggars," Masood told ANI.
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Final seat-sharing announcement soon
Leaders from the Samajwadi Party and Congress have stated that their talks for seat-sharing for the Uttar Pradesh elections have been "cordial." A final announcement can be expected in a few days.
"The meeting took place in a very cordial atmosphere. We listened to each other's points of view, and we will soon finalise this alliance and inform you about it. We will complete the process within the next two to three days. The next meeting will take place tomorrow," said Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha MP and national general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav.
Uttar Pradesh Congress in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam echoed the positive tone and stated that both parties trust each other and will "manage things jointly."