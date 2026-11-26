The Election Commission of India (ECI) has asked 27 states and Union territories to identify and fix “probable incorrect or erroneous entries” in electoral rolls during the ongoing Special Summary Revision (SSR). The exercise will compare existing roll details with information collected during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). India News

In a letter sent to chief electoral officers on Wednesday, the commission said particulars such as name, relationship details, dates of birth, mobile numbers and photographs “shall be compared with the corresponding information collected during the SIR”.

Any mismatch will be “flagged for verification and necessary corrective action”.

“In respect of such flagged entries, the booth level officers (BLOs) shall visit the concerned electors during the ongoing SSR to verify their particulars and obtain duly filled-in and signed Form-8, wherever required. The AERO/ERO shall examine and dispose of such applications in accordance with the prescribed procedure,” the letter stated.

The states and UTs include Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Bihar and Assam among others.

Senior ECI officials told HT the move follows irregularities being flagged in post-SIR rolls across states.

“This is a way to further clean up the electoral rolls. We saw several cases of one person featuring on the rolls multiple times, having duplicate EPIC IDs, etc. This emphasises that the BLOs should do another round of housekeeping check in their allotted parts,” an ECI official said.

In UP, for instance, an analysis by independent researchers found around 19,000 duplicate entries in the post-SIR rolls. Even before this analysis, the UP CEO’s office had ordered a statewide audit of post SIR rolls, even encouraging people to flag inconsistencies.

Similarly, in Karnataka, the CEO admitted lapses in handling voter applications during the SIR process on November 8. “During the SIR process certain applicants submitted multiple Form 6 applications via the Citizen Services Portal. This led to the generation of multiple EPIC IDs for several individuals,” the CEO’s office admitted in a press release.

When asked how the responsibility entrusted to BLOs in Wednesday’s letter differs from their work during a regular summary revision, another official said, “During regular summary revisions, BLOs are mostly required only to revise the number of electors at a particular booth. This goes a step further and asks them to cross-verify any flagged irregularities in their areas.”

As per the letter, BLOs “shall visit the concerned electors” to verify their particulars and obtain a signed Form 8 “wherever required”. Assistant electoral registration officers (AEROs) and electoral registration officers (EROs) will dispose of the applications under the prescribed procedure.

The letter also sets a safeguard, stating that all corrections must be made “only through Form 8, duly signed by the concerned elector,” and that “no changes shall be made solely on the basis of automated identification”.

The work will be done through the BLO, AERO and ERO modules in ECINet.

During a routine summary revision, BLOs and electoral registration officers mainly act on claims, objections and applications that electors or political parties file. Here, they will cross-match existing rolls with SIR data to spot irregularities along with acting on those flagged by others. BLOs must then visit the concerned electors, instead of waiting for an application.

The SSR is an annual exercise, but it was paused in several states after the commission decided to conduct the SIR. Unlike SIR where voter rolls are prepared from scratch, SSR updates pre-existing rolls.

On October 15, the commission ordered an SSR in 17 states and UTs with January 1, 2027, as the qualifying date.

Draft rolls were published from November 12, with claims and objections open until December 11 and final rolls due on January 4, 2027. UP’s claims window was later extended by five days. Separate schedules were later announced for the SIR states, including West Bengal, where the final rolls are due on January 16.