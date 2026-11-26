A suspected cattle smuggler died while three others got injured after the car they were escaping in the wrong direction to avoid police, collided head-on with a truck on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway in Nuh on Wednesday, police said on Thursday. One of the two cattle being smuggled in the car also died in the accident, police said, adding the other survived. (Representative file photo) more

One of the two cattle being smuggled in the car also died in the accident, police said, adding the other survived.

Krishan Kumar, public relations officer of Nuh police, said the car collided with an oncoming truck near Goyla village, leaving all four occupants injured.

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“All the injured suspects were rushed to different hospitals. Mustafa, however, succumbed to his injuries in the course of treatment,” he said.

Kumar said a first information report (FIR) was registered against the suspects at Mohammadpur Ahir police station under various provisions of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gau Samvardhan Act.

The victim was identified as Mohammad Mustafa, a resident of Palla in Faridabad. Those injured were Mohammad Akhlaq and Asif, who were also from Palla and Mohammad Iqbal from Mankaki, Palwal.

Police said Mustafa had two criminal cases registered against him, including one of cattle smuggling and another for attacking police personnel.

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The incident took place between 5:30am and 6am on Wednesday near Mohammadpur Ahir. Police said four suspected cattle smugglers travelling in a car were unloading a cow at Dhulawat.

The Nuh crime branch team received information about the cattle smuggling and started chasing the car.

On spotting the police car approaching, the suspects sped away towards Manesar on the wrong side of the expressway while trying to escape and collided with the truck.