Two suspected cattle smugglers killed in police encounter in Haryana’s Nuh
Two suspected cattle smugglers were killed and a police officer injured in an exchange of fire in Haryana’s Nuh, where seven cattle were rescued.
Two suspected cattle smugglers were killed and another injured in an encounter with the police in Haryana’s Nuh on Sunday morning, police said.
A police personnel was also injured in the crossfire, and both the injured persons were admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment, officers added.
According to police officers, the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) team of Firozpur Jhirka received information about cattle smuggling on Sunday morning. Acting on the tip-off, the police set up a barricade to intercept the suspected smugglers and stop their vehicle.
Officers added that the suspects allegedly opened fire at the police team, triggering an exchange of fire. The police also rescued seven cattle from the vehicle.
The deceased were identified as Gabbar alias Haria from Rajasthan’s Dausa and Sabir from Firozpur Jhirka. The injured person was identified as Tahir, a resident of Ghatmeeka in Rajasthan.
A police officer said that three country-made pistols, three live cartridges and five empty cartridge cases were also recovered from their possession.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMihika Shah
Mihika Shah is a Correspondent of the Gurugram bureau at the Hindustan Times, where she covers civic issues, residents' grievances, education and culture and art. She joined the Gurugram bureau in 2025, and has done her graduation from Delhi University followed by specialisation in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) in Chennai. While growing up, Mihika always aspired to be a journalist. She believes that journalism demands both passion and compassion. She thrives on breaking exclusive stories and covering issues which are often overlooked. Through her on-ground reporting, she seeks to understand Gurugram as a city beyond its high-rises and glass towers. She believes the best stories emerge from persistent reporting and looking beyond the obvious. Her reporting focuses on issues that directly impact everyday life, with an emphasis on public infrastructure and community concerns. She strives to bring observational depth to her reportage. She also manages the weekly column called Concern for Gurugram, which is published every Wednesday. She is a team player who values open communication and ideas. Her native place is Uttarakhand and her connection to mountains also draws her to stories on the environment. Beyond news reporting, Mihika loves talking and writing about cinema and pop culture. She also likes to travel and explore new places and cuisine.Read More
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