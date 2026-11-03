Police arrest man deported from Dubai over alleged China-linked fraud racket

The Pimpri-Chinchwad cyber police have arrested a 26-year-old man suspected of operating an international cybercrime network in collaboration with Chinese fraudsters. The accused, who was based in Dubai, was detained there with the assistance of Interpol following the issuance of a Look Out Circular (LOC). He was subsequently deported to India and arrested at Mumbai airport on Saturday, police said on Monday. Interrogation of the two accused revealed that Dasare was operating from Dubai and allegedly working with Chinese cybercriminals. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused, identified as Sumant alias Nanu Ravindra Dasare of Nigdi Pradhikaran, allegedly arranged more than 150 Indian bank accounts to route money collected through online frauds.

His alleged associates, Tushar Amararam Chaudhary, 29, from Chikhali, and Adarsh Santosh Waghmare, 27, from Akurdi, were arrested earlier.

Rohidas Pawar, deputy commissioner of police (crime), Pimpri-Chinchwad, said the two associates opened bank accounts in different banks and handed them over to Dasare. Money obtained through cyber frauds was deposited into these accounts. The duo allegedly withdrew the money, retained their commission and transferred the remaining amount to accounts provided by Dasare.

Interrogation of the two accused revealed that Dasare was operating from Dubai and allegedly working with Chinese cybercriminals. Police said he initially worked for a monthly salary of 6,000 dirhams ( ₹1,50,000), handling calls and messages related to share-trading and task-based frauds. He allegedly received a 4% commission on the money collected from victims.

Later, he reportedly received international payment cards from Chinese associates and used them to purchase expensive goods in malls and other places for a commission. He subsequently became a partner in the operation, receiving 20% of the fraud proceeds, police said.

Investigations suggest that Dasare earned more than ₹1 crore through the racket. Police have also found cases registered against him in Hyderabad and at Kalewadi police station.

Pawar issued the LOC around 15 days ago. A team led by assistant inspector Pravin Swami, under senior inspector Ravikiran Nale, arrested Dasare at Mumbai airport.

Police said 93 cases involving bank accounts allegedly used for cyber fraud have been registered. Dasare has been remanded to police custody until November 4. Investigators are probing the money trail and identifying other suspects and the alleged Dubai-based call centre.