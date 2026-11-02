Over 4,500 Indians removed from Canada this year: CBSA

Toronto: Over 4,500 Indian nationals have been removed from Canada already this year, marking a historic high. Canada police officers in Ontario, Canada (Photography for representative purpose only) (REUTERS)

According to data published by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), 4,526 Indians were removed from the country will September 30 this year, a record. They comprised over 27% of the total enforced removals, which was 16,426.

This was also the first time since 2020 that Indians comprised the largest country cohort for removals, but the numbers back then were much lower – 1,424 out of 12,858. In the intervening years, Mexicans accounted for the highest number of removals by country of nationality.

In 2025, the previous high for removals of Indians was set when 3,779 were deemed inadmissible. That year also witnessed 4,837 Mexicans being removed out of a total of 23,160.

Indians also make for the source country with the largest cohort when it comes to the removals in progress inventory, accounting for 11,393 out of 52,457.

There are three categories for removals from Canada. A deportation order permanently bars the person from re-entering the country unless they obtain written authorisation to come back to Canada. Under exclusion orders, the individual cannot return to Canada for one year unless they obtain a written authorisation to return. “If the exclusion order is issued because the individual has misrepresented themselves, they will not be allowed to return to Canada for 5 years,” CBSA noted.

Finally, there are departure orders that require the individual to leave Canada within 30 days after it becomes enforceable. “If the individual does not leave Canada within 30 days, a deportation order is issued,” CBSA stated.

“Removing individuals who do not have the right to enter or stay in Canada is essential to maintaining the integrity of Canada’s immigration program and to ensuring fairness for those who come to this country lawfully,” CBSA said.