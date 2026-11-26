Self-proclaimed journalists may not enjoy the same protection which is given to accredited reporters, the Supreme Court noted on Thursday while hearing pleas over ill-treatment of media personnel during anti-CEC protests in Delhi. The Supreme Court was hearing pleas filed by the Kerala Union of Working Journalists and the Delhi Union of Journalists. (ANI/ Representational) more

The top court was hearing pleas filed by the Kerala Union of Working Journalists and the Delhi Union of Journalists, who had submitted that their reporters were forcibly removed from protest sites and prevented from recording events, with some also being subjected to physical force, news agency PTI reported.

These petitions were filed by journalist organisations and associations over complaints of police excesses and misconduct by police personnel during the protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in the Capital last month.

The top court, in context of the pleas, noted that the status as a journalist “is not self-conferred,” adding that reporters are accredited according to their medium.

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“Status [as a journalist] is not self-conferred. If you're a journalist from a newspaper/print media, you're under [Press Council] accredited journalist...if you are a TV channel of that newspaper you are accredited accordingly...you can also be an online journalist and you can also have registration. These things we have to...we are in the realm of atomized individuals claiming to be journalists. Self proclaimed journalists may not have same protection as accredited journalists,” Justice Joymala Bagchi noted, according to Live Law.

The bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana also relegated to a high-powered committee the pleas over the alleged detention of seven journalists, and the alleged assault and obstruction of reporters who were covering protests in Delhi on October 10 and October 11, PTI reported. The committee is headed by former top court judge R Subhash Reddy.

This comes a week after the Delhi Police, in an affidavit filed in response to petitions by journalist organisations and associations, said there was a need to scertain if “reel makers” and “content creators” can be considered journalists, HT reported earlier.

“In the present era of evolving digital media, several individuals, whether creative or otherwise, make reels, upload them and commercially exploit the content created by them. While there can be no objection to such activities, the question as to whether such reel-makers can be elevated to the status of journalists or reporters is yet to be determined,” the affidavit, filed by Joint Commissioner of Police Surender Kumar, said.

‘First we have to define a journalist’: SC to consider question The Supreme Court, while hearing the pleas, said it would first have to “define” who a journalist is. ""Please appreciate - first we have to define a journalist. Is it a journalist in the category of a profession where someone is registered under the Press Council? Or is employed with a registered newspaper/TV channel? Or a person who seeks to be a (spokesperson) to the citizens, like in social media who are making reels," Live Law cited Justice Bagchi as saying.

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Justice Bagchi further said the issues raised before the court would constitute balancing journalistic freedom with the administration of public order and law. CJI Surya Kant indicated that in regards to laying down a standard operating procedure (SOP) on how to deal with journalists who are covering protests, the court would intervene when it came to grey areas or wherever clarification is needed.

One of the counsels said that the categorisation of people between “journalists” and “reel-makers” could not be done during the protest when people are being removed for the site. Justice Bagchi, in response to this, said, “Even if we lay down an SOP, the SOP's graded stance of law enforcement agencies would also depend upon the status and character of the person claiming to be a journalist.”