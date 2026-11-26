G’Day Namaste, the Australian government’s flagship festival to present the country as a trusted partner for trade and investment and a leading destination for education and tourism, will take place across six cities in India from December 7 to 12. G’Day Namaste festival was announced by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Australia in July. (Reuters) more

The festival will bring together business leaders, innovators, artists, athletes and communities for a week-long programme of diverse events, from the arrival of Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL) in India to the India-Australia Business Summit in New Delhi, as well as a Business Council of Australia investment roundtable and a Sports Summit in Mumbai.

G’Day Namaste is being organised in partnership with the Australian government’s Centre for Australia-India Relations and Cricket Australia, alongside government, business and education partners. It will include events in New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Kohima.

Announced by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Australia in July, G’Day Namaste will showcase the creativity, diversity and dynamism of modern Australia and build greater understanding of the country among Indian audiences.

Australian high commissioner Philip Green said G’day Namaste reflects the breadth of engagement between the two sides. “Australia and India have never been closer. Our partnership is powered by the connections between our people, and by a shared ambition for a more prosperous future,” he said.

“G’Day Namaste is our invitation to Indians to discover Australia, understand our national story and see the breadth of opportunities that exist between our two countries,” he added.

The CEO of the Centre for Australia-India Relations, Ryan Neelam, said, “The Australia-India relationship is ultimately about people. Whether through business, education, culture, sport or family, the connections between Australians and Indians are stronger and more diverse than ever.”

A highlight of the festival will be the arrival of Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL) in India. On December 12, the Melbourne Renegades and Perth Scorchers will face off at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium in the opening match of the Australian Men’s Big Bash League season.

The game will be the first BBL regular-season match played outside Australia and the first foreign cricket league game to be staged in India.

“Australians and Indians speak a common language when it comes to cricket. Bringing the Big Bash League to India for the first time is something truly special, reflecting our shared passion for the game and the way in which we can use sport to grow the connections in many other fields of our thriving partnership,” Green said.

Cricket Australia Executive General Manager (Big Bash Leagues), Alistair Dobson, said, “Chennai is home to some of the most passionate cricket fans on the planet and we can’t wait to bring the BBL to the MA Chidambaram Stadium.”

G’Day Namaste will also span business, education, clean technology, film, music and culture. Highlights include education and clean technology showcases in Chennai, and Australian film, music and cultural programming across India. Australia will be an official partner country at this year’s Hornbill Festival in Nagaland.

The festival will bring Australian stories to Indian audiences, showcasing First Nations culture, Australia’s multicultural identity and creative industries, and the Indian diaspora’s contribution to modern Australia.