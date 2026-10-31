Ohio State's Julian Sayin not playing vs USC today due to arm injury; Luke Fahey to step in
Ohio State's Julian Sayin misses USC game with an arm injury, with freshman Luke Fahey expected to start.
Ohio State will be without starting quarterback Julian Sayin for its game against USC on Saturday, October 31, after the freshman suffered a right arm injury earlier this month. True freshman Luke Fahey is expected to take his place as the Buckeyes prepare for the road matchup.
According to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz, Ohio State is set to start Fahey against USC. Head coach Ryan Day had not publicly named his starting quarterback during the two weeks leading up to the game, leaving both Fahey and Tavien St. Clair in contention for the job.
The decision comes after Ohio State's bye week, which gave the coaching staff additional time to assess its options. The Buckeyes will now look to Fahey to lead their offence in Sayin's absence.
Luke Fahey expected to start for Ohio State against USC
Fahey is expected to get his first starting opportunity after previously stepping in for Sayin during Ohio State's win over Indiana on October 17.
The freshman quarterback replaced Sayin after the starter injured his throwing arm. His performance and progress in practice appear to have put him ahead of St. Clair in the competition for the starting role.
Fahey, a three-star recruit from California, joined Ohio State as part of its freshman class. Starting against USC will be a major opportunity for him to show what he can do against a strong opponent.
Day had kept his decision private throughout the team's preparation, but Zenitz's report suggests Fahey has emerged as the preferred option.
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Why is Julian Sayin not playing against USC?
Sayin is unavailable because of a right arm injury he suffered during Ohio State's game against Indiana on October 17.
The quarterback was seen wearing a sling on the sideline after the injury. His absence was a concern for the Buckeyes, particularly because he is their starting quarterback and an important part of the offence.
Day later confirmed that Sayin would be out indefinitely. The coach did not provide a specific timeline for his return, leaving his availability for the remainder of the season uncertain.
Ohio State had two weeks to prepare for life without Sayin, with Fahey and St. Clair competing for the starting position.
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Will Julian Sayin return this season?
There is no confirmed return date for Sayin. Day's description of his injury as an indefinite absence means the quarterback's recovery timeline remains unclear.
It is also not known whether he will miss the rest of Ohio State's season. His progress in the coming weeks will be important in determining when he can return to the field.
For Saturday's game, however, the focus will be on Fahey. The freshman is expected to make his first start against USC, taking responsibility for leading the Buckeyes' offence on the road.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSehjal Gupta
Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.Read More