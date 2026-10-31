Missouri RB Ahmad Hardy set for return vs Arkansas as coach opens up about his 'mental battle' after shooting incident

“The bullet that shattered the tip of Missouri RB Ahmad Hardy‘s left femur remains lodged in his body, Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz told me,” Smith tweeted on X Friday afternoon.

According to ESPN's Marty Smith, Hardy was shot in the upper leg while attending a concert in Mississippi . He subsequently underwent surgery to repair the damage, but doctors decided against removing the bullet, opting to leave it in place.

He was sidelined after a shooting incident in his home state of Mississippi left him with a serious leg injury in May. However, his recovery has involved an unusual development, as the bullet that damaged his femur remains lodged in his body.

Missouri Tigers running back Ahmad Hardy is set to return to action this Saturday when the Tigers take on Arkansas, as per On3 report.

Smith also reported that Hardy underwent a procedure in which doctors inserted a stabilizing rod into his femur. His recovery has involved significant mental challenges alongside the physical rehabilitation, with Drinkwitz highlighting the uncertainty Hardy has faced about returning to his previous level of performance.

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"Drinkwitz told me Friday it’s also not just physical rehab that has challenged Hardy, it’s mental rehab, too. Hardy has struggled, Drinkwitz said, with questions of whether he’ll be the same player he was. The pressure of performance is a mental battle," Smith added.

Hardy gets clearance to return to practice Hardy's injury came at a particularly difficult point in his career, with the running back entering the 2026 season following an outstanding sophomore campaign.

After transferring from Louisiana-Monroe, he rushed for 1,649 yards and six touchdowns last season, averaging an impressive 6.4 yards per carry. His performances had made him one of the leading contenders for the Doak Walker Award, which recognizes the nation's top college running back, while several projections identified him as a potential leading running back prospect in the 2027 NFL Draft.

However, the shooting incident in May disrupted those plans before he could begin his new campaign. Hardy underwent surgery for a fractured femur and had been working towards recovery over the following months.

Drinkwitz confirmed on Sunday that Hardy had received medical clearance to resume practice, although his availability for an actual game remains dependent on further evaluation.

“After consulting with our medical team, Ahmad Hardy will return to practice this week,” Drinkwitz posted on Sunday. “Our medical staff will determine his return to game action," the statement further read.

Missouri's running game remains productive The 20-year-old returns to a Missouri team that currently holds a 5-2 overall record and a 2-2 mark in conference play. The Tigers are also ranked No. 23 nationally.

In his absence, Jamal Roberts has stepped up as a major contributor in the backfield. Roberts has accumulated 867 rushing yards this season, placing him ninth nationally in the category.

With Hardy now set to resume practice, Missouri will have another backfield option available as it prepares for the remainder of its campaign. However, the timing of his return to game action will depend on the medical staff's assessment of his recovery.