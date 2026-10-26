Cam Skattebo raises hamstring injury concerns after Giants’ overtime win vs Texans; RB explains late-game play

The 24-year-old finished Sunday’s game against Houston with 124 rushing yards on 17 carries.

The running back clarified that he had not intentionally slid on the play and decided to go down after sensing the issue, knowing the Giants were already within field-goal range.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported after the game that Skattebo felt something in his hamstring during the play that set up Devin Singletary’s game-winning touchdown.

The New York Giants secured a hard-fought overtime win over the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium on Sunday, but the victory came with a potential injury concern involving running back Cam Skattebo.

“Cam Skattebo said he wasn’t sliding on purpose on the play that set up Devin Singletary’s game-winning touchdown. Said he felt something in his hamstring and knew they were in FG range so he slid. “Good thing we have a bye week.”” Graziano wrote on X.

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The Giants now have a bye week to recover before returning to action in Week 9. Their next game is scheduled for November 8 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Skattebo's impressive comeback game Skattebo’s role took a hit after his fumbling problems in Week 5, as he was limited to just six snaps without recording a single carry in the following week.

However, the Giants running back bounced back emphatically in Week 7, posting a career-best 124 rushing yards and adding a touchdown.

His 42-yard burst in overtime, mentioned earlier, also marked the longest run of his NFL career.

Skattebo reclaimed his spot as New York’s starter against the Houston Texans. However, it took less than a quarter for him to draw a penalty from the officials.

Skattebo penalized for helmet-first contact During the Giants’ second possession, Skattebo received a handoff from J.J. McCarthy on the opening play of the drive.

He burst through a gap, lowered his head and collided with Texans safety M.J. Stewart, leaving the defender on the ground. The run initially appeared to gain New York seven yards, but officials threw a flag on the play.

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Skattebo was penalized 15 yards for unnecessary roughness after lowering his helmet into the contact. The running back walked toward the sideline afterward, clearly angered by the call.