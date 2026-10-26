Oregon fires OC Drew Mehringer after Illinois loss as Dan Lanning explains coaching change

“Drew has been a valued member of this staff since 2022, and I am appreciative of everything he's done for Oregon,” Lanning said. “He played a tremendous role in what this program has accomplished over the last several seasons.”

Head coach Dan Lanning announced the decision Sunday morning and thanked him for his contributions to the program since joining the coaching staff in 2022.

Oregon parted ways with first-year offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer on Sunday, a day after the Ducks managed just 10 points in a loss to Illinois that dropped their season record to 4-3.

However, Lanning explained that the program needed a change in direction to improve its offense. “This was a decision I felt was in the best interest of our football program, as I believe a new direction is necessary to move our offense forward,” he added.

Following Oregon’s home loss to UCLA two weeks earlier, Lanning said the team would review its offensive strategy, with particular attention to playcalling and preparation.

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However, he offered no details about the changes under consideration or whether Mehringer would be required to alter his approach. Before the decision to part ways, Lanning had defended his choice to elevate Mehringer from within Oregon’s existing coaching staff.

Illinois loss exposes offensive struggles Oregon’s 21-10 defeat to Illinois on Saturday may have sealed Mehringer’s fate. Despite recording 426 total yards, with 246 coming through the air and 180 on the ground, the Ducks managed just one touchdown and a field goal in Champaign. Their offense was shut out in the second half, allowing Illinois to complete its comeback.

Mehringer’s tenure at Oregon The team’s offensive numbers had also taken a significant hit during Mehringer’s tenure. Oregon, which previously ranked among the top 20 rushing teams and the top 10 scoring offenses nationally, had fallen to 88th in rushing and 40th in scoring.

The 38-year-old arrived at Oregon in 2022 after a stint at New Mexico, taking charge of the tight ends before being named co-offensive coordinator last year.

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Lanning promoted Mehringer to offensive coordinator before the 2026 season after Will Stein left Oregon to become Kentucky’s head coach. While the move suggested Lanning wanted to preserve continuity, Mehringer was unable to replicate the offensive success the Ducks had achieved under Stein.