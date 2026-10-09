Marshall Manning offers: Which major college football programs are pursuing Peyton Manning’s son?

Arch Manning continues to command much of the attention surrounding the Manning family as the Texas quarterback, but his cousin Marshall is beginning to attract notice of his own. Marshall, the son of Peyton Manning, is currently a freshman in high school. (Instagram @marshallmanning16)

Marshall, the son of Peyton Manning, is currently a freshman in high school and is already attracting attention from the college football world despite being just a freshman.

Marshall's early college offers The son of Peyton Manning has reportedly picked up scholarship offers from at least four programs, with 247 Sports listing Miami, Ohio State, Purdue and Missouri State among his early suitors.

The early group of suitors features a mix of programs at different stages, from national contenders Miami and Ohio State to Purdue, which is looking to make an impact on the recruiting trail. Missouri State rounds out the list after recently making the jump to the FBS level.

The absence of an SEC program from Marshall’s reported offers is notable. Given the Manning family’s history with the conference, it would not be surprising if SEC schools eventually enter the picture as his recruitment develops.

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For now, the early offers show that college programs already see considerable potential in the young quarterback.