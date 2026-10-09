Marshall Manning offers: Which major college football programs are pursuing Peyton Manning’s son?
Marshall Manning has a long road ahead before he needs to settle on a college destination, as he is currently projected to be part of the 2030 recruiting class.
Arch Manning continues to command much of the attention surrounding the Manning family as the Texas quarterback, but his cousin Marshall is beginning to attract notice of his own.
Marshall, the son of Peyton Manning, is currently a freshman in high school and is already attracting attention from the college football world despite being just a freshman.
Marshall's early college offers
The son of Peyton Manning has reportedly picked up scholarship offers from at least four programs, with 247 Sports listing Miami, Ohio State, Purdue and Missouri State among his early suitors.
The early group of suitors features a mix of programs at different stages, from national contenders Miami and Ohio State to Purdue, which is looking to make an impact on the recruiting trail. Missouri State rounds out the list after recently making the jump to the FBS level.
The absence of an SEC program from Marshall’s reported offers is notable. Given the Manning family’s history with the conference, it would not be surprising if SEC schools eventually enter the picture as his recruitment develops.
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For now, the early offers show that college programs already see considerable potential in the young quarterback.
Marshall already seeing action
Marshall is currently serving as the backup at Baylor School, with 2027 Ole Miss commit Keegan Croucher ahead of him on the depth chart. Despite being a reserve, the freshman has already made his way onto the varsity field this season.
One of his early opportunities came in a nationally televised game against Brentwood Academy, marking his first taste of varsity action and giving him valuable experience while still adjusting to the high school level.
The relatively small sample size has not prevented recruiting interest from building around him.
Marshall's future remains open
The 15-year-old quarterback still has a long road ahead before he needs to settle on a college destination, as he is currently projected to be part of the 2030 recruiting class.
For now, he appears more interested in building connections with programs than settling on a favorite. With multiple high school seasons still remaining, there is plenty of time for his recruitment to evolve and for his list of options to change.
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Should he eventually earn the starting quarterback role at Baylor School and continue progressing on the field, the attention around his recruitment could grow significantly, with more programs potentially joining the pursuit of his commitment.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More