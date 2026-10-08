Dante Moore injury update: Will Oregon QB play against UCLA? Insider shares latest status
Dante Moore was forced out of Oregon's matchup with USC after taking a late hit from Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II.
Dante Moore is making progress in his recovery from the concussion he sustained during Oregon's September clash with USC. As the Ducks get ready to meet No. 21 UCLA this weekend, there was some possibility that Moore could return against the school that initially recruited him.
Dante Moore injury update
However, ESPN insider Pete Thamel suggested Dylan Raiola is still in line to start at quarterback for Oregon.
Moore's latest involvement in practice offers a positive sign, as he was able to take part while wearing a helmet and shoulder pads less than two weeks after the concussion.
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Oregon coach Dan Lanning also said the quarterback was throwing passes during the session.
Will Moore play vs UCLA?
Moore's return to practice represents progress, but it does not necessarily mean he will be cleared to play Saturday.
“Dan Lanning made very clear that Dante Moore is going to be eased back onto the field,” Thamel said on College Football Live. “He said it was good to see him out there with his helmet on, throwing passes. He did not tip his hand to his status, but the widespread expectation is that Dylan Raiola will get the start for the Ducks,” he added.
Thamel did not indicate how long Raiola could remain the starter or provide a specific timeline for Moore's eventual return.
The ESPN reporter later confirmed that Moore remains sidelined and Raiola will get the start, sharing the injury reports for both teams in a post on X on Wednesday evening.
Moore suffered scary USC hit
The 21-year-old quarterback was forced out of Oregon's matchup with USC after taking a late hit from Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II. The quarterback was removed from the field and later taken to a hospital to undergo further medical evaluation.
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While the incident initially raised serious concerns because of the way Moore was left down on the field, further tests determined that he had suffered a concussion. Stephens was later handed a one-game suspension for the hit.
Dylan Raiola steps up for Oregon
Oregon has already seen Raiola successfully step into the starting role under difficult circumstances. He was thrust into action against USC after Moore's injury, with the Ducks trailing 7-3 in the second quarter and teammates concerned about their quarterback.
Raiola responded with a strong performance, completing 19 of 25 passes for 289 yards and two touchdowns as Oregon rallied for a 41-27 victory.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More