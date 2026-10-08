Dante Moore injury update: Will Oregon QB play against UCLA? Insider shares latest status

Dante Moore is making progress in his recovery from the concussion he sustained during Oregon's September clash with USC. As the Ducks get ready to meet No. 21 UCLA this weekend, there was some possibility that Moore could return against the school that initially recruited him. Dante Moore was throwing passes during the session. (Getty Images via AFP)

Dante Moore injury update However, ESPN insider Pete Thamel suggested Dylan Raiola is still in line to start at quarterback for Oregon.

Moore's latest involvement in practice offers a positive sign, as he was able to take part while wearing a helmet and shoulder pads less than two weeks after the concussion.

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Oregon coach Dan Lanning also said the quarterback was throwing passes during the session.

Will Moore play vs UCLA? Moore's return to practice represents progress, but it does not necessarily mean he will be cleared to play Saturday.

“Dan Lanning made very clear that Dante Moore is going to be eased back onto the field,” Thamel said on College Football Live. “He said it was good to see him out there with his helmet on, throwing passes. He did not tip his hand to his status, but the widespread expectation is that Dylan Raiola will get the start for the Ducks,” he added.

Thamel did not indicate how long Raiola could remain the starter or provide a specific timeline for Moore's eventual return.