Anthropic made a historic stock market debut on Thursday, with shares of the AI company jumping more than 34% on their first day of trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ANT. Dario Amodei, co-founder and CEO of Anthropic, center right, Daniela Amodei, co-founder and president, center left, and their colleagues celebrate during the opening bell ceremony at Nasdaq MarketSite as part of the Anthropic IPO in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) The shares opened at $111.50, well above the IPO price of $83 set on Wednesday. The strong debut pushed Anthropic's market value to around $2 trillion. The company raised a record $81.3 billion through the offering, selling 980 million shares. Around 956 million were newly issued shares, while the rest came from existing shareholders. Anthropic itself is expected to receive approximately $79.4 billion from the IPO.

Deep Dive What did Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei say about AI safety after the company's IPO? Will Anthropic change its AI safety approach because of business or political pressure? How does Anthropic's IPO affect its commitment to AI safety?

At its IPO price, the maker of the Claude chatbot was valued at around $1.5 trillion, including employee stock options and restricted shares. CEO Dario Amodei's remarks on the IPO Following the Nasdaq debut, Anthropic shared a message from CEO Dario Amodei, who reflected on why he and his co-founders started the company and what going public means for its future. Amodei said Anthropic was founded on the belief that "the most powerful technology of our time should be built for the benefit of humankind." He also spoke about his personal experience of losing his father to a disease that later became curable. Drawing on his early work in biology, he highlighted how AI could help speed up scientific discoveries and medical progress. However, Amodei made it clear that the company's ambitions go hand in hand with serious concerns about AI safety. He pointed to risks such as the misuse of AI, economic disruption and the possibility of losing control over increasingly powerful systems.