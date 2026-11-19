Anthropic CEO vows not to compromise on AI safety after record IPO: 'Will not bend to business or political pressure'
CEO Dario Amodei said Anthropic was founded on the belief that "the most powerful technology of our time should be built for the benefit of humankind."
Anthropic made a historic stock market debut on Thursday, with shares of the AI company jumping more than 34% on their first day of trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ANT.
The shares opened at $111.50, well above the IPO price of $83 set on Wednesday. The strong debut pushed Anthropic's market value to around $2 trillion.
The company raised a record $81.3 billion through the offering, selling 980 million shares. Around 956 million were newly issued shares, while the rest came from existing shareholders. Anthropic itself is expected to receive approximately $79.4 billion from the IPO.
Deep Dive
At its IPO price, the maker of the Claude chatbot was valued at around $1.5 trillion, including employee stock options and restricted shares.
CEO Dario Amodei's remarks on the IPO
Following the Nasdaq debut, Anthropic shared a message from CEO Dario Amodei, who reflected on why he and his co-founders started the company and what going public means for its future.
Amodei said Anthropic was founded on the belief that "the most powerful technology of our time should be built for the benefit of humankind."
He also spoke about his personal experience of losing his father to a disease that later became curable. Drawing on his early work in biology, he highlighted how AI could help speed up scientific discoveries and medical progress.
However, Amodei made it clear that the company's ambitions go hand in hand with serious concerns about AI safety. He pointed to risks such as the misuse of AI, economic disruption and the possibility of losing control over increasingly powerful systems.
Anthropic says AI safety will remain a priority
Amodei stressed that Anthropic would continue investing in safety research, AI alignment and interpretability. He also said the company would take a careful approach to developing and releasing more powerful AI systems.
"There is much work still to be done, and the most difficult safety work lies ahead of us. The incredible talent of the company that has enabled us to build the most capable AI systems will need to be directed, even more so than it has already, towards double- and triple-checking that those AI systems are safe and secure," he said.
"And to state it unequivocally, we will pace the training and deployment of AI systems, taking as long as is necessary to have confidence that they are safe and will remain under human control. We will not bend to either business or political pressure. Today puts the company in a stronger financial position, and in doing so only strengthens our resolve to do the right thing."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More