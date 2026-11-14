Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei reveals four types of people he refuses to hire

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has revealed the qualities that can cost candidates a job at the artificial intelligence company, even if they possess exceptional technical skills. According to him, being talented is not enough if an applicant does not fit the company's workplace culture. Dario Amodei explained why Anthropic turned down talented candidates who failed to meet its workplace standards. (AP)

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As per a Business Insider report, Amodei discussed Anthropic's hiring philosophy during a livestreamed conversation with JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, ahead of the company's anticipated initial public offering (IPO).

Four types of people Anthropic avoids hiring During a November 13 conversation with JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, Amodei explained that Anthropic conducts a culture interview for every prospective employee and has rejected highly skilled candidates who failed to meet its expectations.

His remarks identified four overlapping behavioural concerns: unpleasant attitudes, a tendency to seek attention, an inability to collaborate with colleagues, and a lack of commitment to public benefit.

"We don't want people who are jerks," Amodei said, adding that Anthropic also avoids individuals who seek the spotlight at the expense of teamwork.

He stressed that the company does not want candidates who lack a commitment to public benefit, regardless of their technical capabilities.

Amodei acknowledged that maintaining strict hiring standards could be difficult initially but argued that it ultimately helped build teams working towards common objectives.

Why Anthropic prioritises workplace culture According to Business Insider, Amodei spends approximately 40 to 50 per cent of his time focusing on talent and company culture.

He explained that he and Anthropic's six other cofounders prioritised these areas when establishing the company in 2021.

In its November 10 regulatory filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, Anthropic described its collaborative workplace philosophy, stating that "the best argument wins, not the loudest voice or the most senior title."

The CEO also revealed that he holds company-wide meetings every two weeks, called Dario Vision Quest, to communicate openly with employees and strengthen trust.

(Also read: Anthropic CEO's chilling prediction: Dario Amodei says ‘we're 6-12 months away' from AI doing what software engineers do)

Employee retention at Anthropic Amodei attributed Anthropic's employee retention partly to its emphasis on shared values and collaboration.

He said all seven cofounders remained with the company, alongside more than three-quarters of its first 100 employees.

Meanwhile, Anthropic's IPO filing reported approximately 1 per cent regrettable employee attrition during the 12 months ending September 30, 2026.

Amodei also recalled two employees from the product team who returned within two weeks of leaving the company, highlighting its ability to retain and attract back talent.