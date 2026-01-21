Anthropic CEO's chilling prediction: Dario Amodei says ‘we're 6-12 months away' from AI doing what software engineers do

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, during an interactive session at the World Economic Forum, warned about the impact of Artificial Intelligence on jobs. He said he thinks AI could do the work software engineers currently do in 6 to 12 months. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei at the World Economic Forum. (World Economic Forum)

“I have engineers within Anthropic who say I don’t write any codes anymore. I just let the model write the code, I edit it. I do the things around it,” Amodei said while in a discussion with Zanny Minton Beddoes, Editor-in-Chief, The Economist. They were joined by Demis Hassabis, CEO of Google DeepMind.

Also Read: IITian CEO walked away from a ₹ 4 crore job to launch AI startup that just raised $61 million Talking about the advancement of AI and its impact on jobs, Amodei said, “I think… I don’t know… we might be six to twelve months away from when the model is doing most, maybe all of what SWEs (software engineers) do end to end.” He added, “Then it’s a question of how fast does that loop close.”

He then goes on to discuss the components of the “loop” that cannot be achieved by AI, including chip manufacturing and model training. He continued, “I think there’s a lot of uncertainty.