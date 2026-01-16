Anthropic taps Microsoft veteran Irina Ghose to lead India ops as users surge

Anthropic PBC has appointed former Microsoft Corp. executive Irina Ghose as managing director of India operations, a strategic move to solidify its foothold in its second-largest market globally as the AI startup prepares to open its first local office. Irina Ghose, previously Microsoft India MD, brings to Anthropic AI more than three decades of experience scaling technology businesses and driving AI adoption across industries. (Handout)

The San Francisco-based company, backed by Amazon.com Inc. and Google, is intensifying its push into India’s enterprise sector, where usage of its Claude AI models has surged. Ghose, who previously served as Microsoft India MD, brings to Anthropic AI more than three decades of experience scaling technology businesses and driving AI adoption across key industries including banking, manufacturing, and healthcare.

The appointment comes as Anthropic aggressively expands its global footprint to compete with OpenAI. India has emerged as a critical growth engine for the company, boasting 2.1 million users—approximately 13% of its global user base—trailing only the United States.

“India has a real opportunity to shape how AI is built and deployed at scale,” Ghose said in a statement, emphasising the shift among Indian organisations from experimentation to applied AI.

Anthropic in India — Revenue Focus Anthropic’s expansion into India aligns with its broader financial trajectory. The company’s annualised revenue run rate reportedly approached $7 billion as of October 2025, driven by accelerating enterprise adoption. With over 300,000 business customers globally, the company is looking to India not just for user volume, but for high-value technical integration.

According to Anthropic’s latest Economic Index, nearly half of all Claude.ai usage in India is concentrated in technical domains like computer science and mathematics, a stark contrast to general-purpose queries seen in other regions. This technical focus positions the region as a hub for developer-led innovation.

Anthropic in India — Operations The company plans to officially open its Bengaluru office in February, with CEO Dario Amodei scheduled to visit for the inauguration and the India AI Impact Summit. The new local presence will focus on deepening ties with local and central policymakers, enterprises, and academic institutions to foster responsible AI development.

Chris Ciauri, Anthropic’s managing mirector of International, said that Ghose’s expertise in enterprise transformation makes her the “ideal leader” to navigate the region's complex public and private sectors.