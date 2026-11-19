What: Exquisite Things and Strange Wonders: In Defense of Persian Poetry, Jain Tales of Moksha & God at Play Volume 2; followed by a musical performance Ft. Rehmat-e-Nusrat

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 20

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Where: Mehrauli Archaeological Park, Anuvrat Marg, Christian Colony, Mehrauli

When: November 20

Timing: 4pm to 5pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Qutub Minar (Yellow Line)

Where: Shridharani Art Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205, Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: November 14 to 22

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

Where: Lecture Room I, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodi Estate

When: November 20

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

When: November 20

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Ek Noor Te Sab Jag Upjaya Kaun Bhale Kaun Mande (All beings have emanated from the same divine light and therefore no one is good or bad) – Musical Performances