Tightening the noose around criminals and intensifying the crackdown on drug trafficking will be among the top priorities, Ludhiana’s newly appointed police commissioner Satinder Singh said after assuming charge on Saturday. Ludhiana’s newly appointed police commissioner Satinder Singh. (HT) more

Singh said his foremost objective would be to make the city safer and strengthen public confidence in the police. He asserted that the police would follow a zero-tolerance policy towards crime and take firm action against those involved in drug trafficking.

Cooperation between the police and residents is crucial to preventing crime and ensuring a safe environment in the city, he said. On the administrative front, Singh said he would first review the existing arrangements, including the deployment of personnel at police stations, before taking any decision on changes. He said the emphasis would be on streamlining the functioning of the police force and making policing more effective.

The 2010-batch IPS officer has replaced 2009-batch IPS officer Swapan Sharma, who has been transferred as deputy inspector general (DIG), Ropar range.

Satinder was earlier serving as commissioner of police, Jalandhar. During his career, he has also served as DIG, Ludhiana Range; DIG, Border Range, Amritsar; senior superintendent of police (SSP), Amritsar (Rural); and Khanna SSP.

He is a recipient of the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (2018) and the Police Medal for Meritorious Service (2011).