With Miguel Figuera going home for a family emergency and Sahal Abdul Samad unavailable through injury, Mohun Bagan Super Giant’s strength in depth will be tested against defending Indian Super League (ISL) champions East Bengal in another edition of Asia’s oldest football rivalry on Sunday. Anirudh Thapa (Mohun Bagan Super Giant)

Head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis brushed aside thoughts of the absence of an obvious No. 10 as a worry. “There is no reason for us to be drama queens because, for different reasons, these two are not here,” he told a media conference here on Saturday.

Dezan Drazic could be a solution and has been in season 13 of the ISL. “I know I am not a typical No.10 in the way Miguel or Sahal can be because they have played in that position all their life. But I have played as No.10 at FC Goa and was also effective in my time at FC Goa, as a left winger. So, I can help the team in different ways,” said the Serbian.

It could change under lights at Salt Lake Stadium, but Drazic, 31, was used as a wide man in the second half of the 2-1 win against Churchill Brothers, Mohun Bagan’s last game before the Kolkata derby.

At this point, it could be interesting to introduce Anirudh Thapa into the conversation. Because he played ahead of the midfield pivots after coming on in the 53rd minute, which was also when Drazic was shifted wide. On the way to notching up five successive wins and moving to the top of ISL 13, did Dilmperis, 52, use the second half in Goa to fix his line-up for Sunday? It worked, with Thapa timing his run to score the second goal, his first in ISL in 36 matches and 955 days.

Using Manvir Singh and Drazic as wide attackers, Dilmperis accommodated Samir Zeljkovic in central midfield and played Thapa behind Jamie Maclaren and then Lee Erwin. But then, starting as wide right, Lallianzula Chhangte scored, making it a problem of plenty for Dilmperis.

Since 2024-25, Mohun Bagan have won 72% of the matches Thapa, 28, has started, according to data provided by the league. It is 62% when he does not. According to the website sofascore.com, Thapa provided 19 key passes in 13 games last term, starting in 12 of them. It was 20 in 2024-25 when Thapa featured in 18 matches (11 starts). Thapa has already made 11 key passes in six games even though he started in only two.

A key pass is one which helps a teammate take a shot on goal. Thapa’s key-passes metric puts him in third position among 44 midfielders who have played more than 270 minutes this term, as per sofascore.com. The list is topped by East Bengal’s Dani Ramirez, who starts as No. 10, with Drazic in second place after playing 478 minutes.

Thapa has played 331 minutes, and his usual position is in central midfield. Ramirez, who was with Dilmperis at Punjab FC last season, also has the most accurate passes in the final third, and Thapa is fifth even though he usually plays further away from the opposition goal.

“For me Thapa is the best No.8 in India,” said Dilmperis. “He is also a great personality, a real leader. In the previous game he made a short speech at half-time that served as great motivation.”

Playing as a defensive midfielder in his first season at Mohun Bagan after joining on a long-term deal reportedly worth approximately Rs.3 crore in transfer fees in 2023-24, Thapa had struggled. In the Durand Cup final that year, he was shown the red card in the 61st minute after a second booking, both for fouls on Javier Siverio.

Between the 2023 SAFF Championship and India winning against Hong Kong in October 2026, India had three coaches, but none included Thapa. He came on as a 72nd-minute substitute in the 1-1 draw against Panama in Bengaluru and has not looked back since. Thapa scored against Uruguay and made crucial interceptions against Brazil. He also got the armband against New Zealand.

East Bengal have slipped after an excellent start. Head coach Antonio Lopez Habas put it down to a combination of injuries, fixture pile-up and players finding it difficult to adapt to different competitions and roles in the national team in a short span. The win against Jordan’s Al Hussein, which kept East Bengal alive in Asia, though, should provide a boost.

Habas said the derby will not decide the league. And he said no player needs extra motivation for this game. Both statements from the Spaniard, ISL’s most successful coach, are correct.

The teams have shared the Durand Cup and IFA Shield this year, but in six seasons of playing in ISL, East Bengal have never won the Kolkata derby. That record reads 9 wins and two draws in Mohun Bagan’s favour. How East Bengal contain Thapa could be crucial in what may be a contest between the depth of one team and the desire of the other.