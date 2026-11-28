The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UPRERA) has facilitated the resolution of homebuyer disputes involving properties worth ₹6,661 crore across 12,696 cases through legal recovery proceedings, mutual settlements between promoters and allottees, and its Conciliation Forum. UP-RERA has facilitated the resolution of homebuyer disputes involving properties worth ₹6,661 crore across 12,696 cases through recovery proceedings, mutual settlements and conciliation (Photo for representative purposes only) (Pixabay) more

The resolutions have resulted in payments of ₹2,342 crore to homebuyers in 8,921 cases through recovery proceedings and settlements linked to Recovery Certificates (RCs), the authority said in a statement on November 28.

Of the total amount, ₹1,743 crore was recovered in 7,036 cases following recovery proceedings initiated against promoters and transferred to the bank accounts of allottees. In another 1,885 cases, promoters and homebuyers reached mutual settlements before actual recovery proceedings were initiated, resulting in payments of ₹599 crore.

A large number of complaints filed under Section 31 of the RERA Act related to refunds, registration and possession, and interest for delays in handing over homes. Following hearings, the UPRERA Benches issued Recovery Certificates, based on which recovery action was initiated in the respective districts.

Mutual settlements resolve disputes involving ₹ 2,013.75 crore Apart from recovery proceedings, UPRERA has prioritised mutual settlements to provide quicker resolution of disputes involving refunds, possession and other complaints.

During hearings before the authority's Benches, promoters and allottees reached mutual agreements in 3,356 cases involving properties worth ₹2,013.75 crore. The respective Benches recorded the agreements and disposed of the cases, helping parties avoid lengthy legal proceedings, the authority said.

Conciliation Forum resolves 1,648 cases Through its Conciliation Forum, UPRERA has facilitated the resolution of disputes involving properties worth ₹657 crore and 1,648 allottees.

In addition, promoters have voluntarily complied with RERA orders by reaching settlements with homebuyers, avoiding the need for separate enforcement proceedings. Such settlements, uploaded to the RERA portal, helped resolve disputes involving properties worth ₹3,890 crore across 7,692 cases, the authority said.

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It should be noted here that in cases where the promoter is directed to hand over possession along with payment of delay interest, there are instances where, if the promoter is unable to deliver possession, the allottee agrees to a refund. In such cases, the promoter refunds the principal amount along with the delay interest. Since a Recovery Certificate (RC) for the delay interest has already been issued, the promoter, at the time of recovery, may refund both the delay interest and the principal amount to the allottee. The principal amount refunded by the promoter is not separately bifurcated in the data but is included in the final reported figures.

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“The main objective of the Authority is to provide timely relief to homebuyers and ensure transparency and accountability in the real estate sector. Along with following the legal recovery process to recover the amounts due to allottees, the Authority is also resolving disputes through mutual consent and conciliation wherever possible,” said Sanjay Bhoosreddy, chairman, UPRERA.

He added that the authority was committed to ensuring homebuyers received relief in accordance with their rights while protecting them from unnecessary legal proceedings, financial burdens and mental stress.