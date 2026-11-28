Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president and Union minister Chirag Paswan on Saturday said the true purpose of politics should not be merely to win elections, but to protect the rights of the people and bring about positive change in their lives. Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president and Union minister Chirag Paswan at a party event in Rae Bareli. (Sourced) more

“It is the responsibility of all of us to realise the society based on equality, liberty, and fraternity that Dr BR Ambedkar envisioned,” he added.

Targeting the Opposition, Paswan said those who invoke the Constitution may have garnered votes through lies and fear during elections, but when the time comes to stand with the people in their joys and sorrows, they are nowhere to be seen.

Moreover, the LJP (RV) president further said members of Dalit community are facing social discrimination and humiliation even today.

“Dalit youths are prevented from riding horses and Dalit families are denied entry into temples despite the Constitution guaranteeing equality and dignity. This is a matter of serious concern for us,” Paswan claimed. He expressed these views while addressing the Bahujan-Bhim Sankalp Sammelan held in Rae Bareli to mark his party’s foundation day.

Paswan said he has come to Uttar Pradesh with the resolve to fulfil the unfulfilled dreams of his father Ram Vilas Paswan who struggled to create a society where there is no discrimination based on caste, religion or economic status and every individual enjoys respect, equal opportunities and the right to progress.

“Uttar Pradesh is an important state in terms of building a developed India. Our resolve is that the development of Uttar Pradesh should not be limited to big cities, but the light of development should reach the villages, the poor, farmers, labourers, and the people at the bottom of society,” Chirag added.

“Our efforts should be to ensure that Uttar Pradesh establishes a new identity in every area of development and makes a significant contribution to the resolve of a developed India,” he said.

“My party will continue its fight for the rights of the deprived and vulnerable sections of society in Uttar Pradesh. We will work to make Uttar Pradesh a developed state in the fields of education, health, employment, industry, and infrastructure,” Paswan added.