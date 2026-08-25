UP RERA grants four-month extension to real estate projects amid West Asia crisis, subject to conditions

UP RERA, on August 25, granted a four-month extension to eligible real estate projects amid disruptions in construction material supplies due to the ongoing West Asia conflict, subject to developers meeting specified regulatory requirements. The authority clarified that the extension applies only to the project’s registration validity and the completion period recorded with it and does not alter the contractual rights and obligations of developers and homebuyers under an existing Agreement for Sale. Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA) has granted a four-month extension to eligible real estate projects amid disruptions in construction material supplies due to the ongoing West Asia conflict, subject to developers meeting specified regulatory requirements. (Photo for representational purposes only)

“The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA), in keeping with the advisory of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India, dated July 31, 2026, has issued directions to extend the validity of registration and stipulated completion period of eligible registered real estate projects in the state by four months,” the Authority said in a statement.

This decision has been taken in view of the adverse impact of the situation arising in West Asia on the progress of real estate projects, the Authority said.



“After considering all relevant aspects of the matter, UP RERA has issued necessary directions under Section 37 of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016. Accordingly, registered real estate projects whose original, revised or already extended completion dates fall between February 28, 2026 and October 31, 2026, will be granted a four-month extension. This extension will take effect from the last date of validity of the project's existing registration of the project,” the Authority said in a statement.

“However, projects that have already received a Completion Certificate or Occupancy Certificate will not be eligible for this extension because no extension is now required for completion of such projects,” the statement said.

The Authority stated that the objective of these directions is to provide specific and timely relief to eligible projects affected by extraordinary circumstances resulting from the West Asia crisis, while ensuring the protection of the parties' contractual rights.

These directions come into force with immediate effect, it said.

Four-month extension subject to the fulfilment of certain conditions UPRERA has clarified that the four-month extension pertains only to the project's registration validity and the completion period recorded with the Authority.

However, the rights and obligations of the promoters and allottees under the Agreement for Sale, which has already been executed between them, shall remain unchanged. In particular, the date of possession stipulated in the Agreement for Sale will continue to remain the same, notwithstanding the extension.

The Authority clarified that the four-month extension is available on fulfilment of key regulatory compliances, such as validity of the sanctioned map, layout or building plan of such projects on the effective date, i.e., February 28, 2026, filing of all Quarterly Progress Reports (QPRs) due up to the last quarter of the validity of the registration of the project and submission of the Annual Audit Report (REG-5) for the financial year 2024-25.

“The validity of the registration-eligible projects, fulfilling the above requirements, will be automatically extended by four months from the last date of registration. In case any of the promoters has defaulted on the fulfilment of any of these three conditions, he may complete these compliances at the earliest and make a written request to the Authority, and the date of validity of registration of such projects will be extended by the Technical Division of the Authority after verification of these regulatory compliances on the request of the concerned promoter,” the Authority said.

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Similarly, the provisions relating to interest payable by the promoter to the allottee for delay in possession, as well as interest payable by the allottee to the promoter in case of delayed payment, will continue to remain the same and will not be affected by such extension, the authority said.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, through its Office Memorandum dated July 31, 2026, had advised all Real Estate Regulatory Authorities that suitable orders may be issued to provide relief to projects affected due to force majeure (such extraordinary circumstances that are beyond the control of the concerned parties).



The Ministry had also suggested granting a four-month extension to the registration and corresponding completion periods through a common order, rather than requiring separate applications for such projects.

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