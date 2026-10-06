‘But Djokovic is Serbian’: Why Novak suddenly became the focus of a bizarre Pope–Montenegro President exchange

Montenegrin President Jakov Milatovic recently found himself in a rather awkward situation during his visit to the Vatican, where he met Pope Leo XIV, and it involved Novak Djokovic. Yes, the tennis legend. This handout photo taken and released by the Vatican press office, Vatican Media, on October 3, 2026shows Pope Leo XIV (R) exchanging gifts with Montenegro's President Jakov Milatovic (AFP) The visit was significant, marking the 140th anniversary of the Concordat between the Holy See and Montenegro and 20 years of diplomatic relations between the two. Milatovic presented the Pope with a specially made tennis racquet featuring motifs of Montenegrin state symbols. He also presented him with a reproduction of the first page of the 1886 Concordat between the Principality of Montenegro and the Holy See. It was during this conversation that Djokovic was mentioned.

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Milatovic brought up Djokovic in the context of tennis in Montenegro, but the Pope quickly corrected him with the remark: “But (Djokovic) is Serbian.” Milatovic, however, continued by saying that the 24-time Grand Slam winner is “you know, also very keen on Montenegro.” The clip quickly went viral on social media.