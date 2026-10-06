Mumbai woman warns against ‘home loan trap’ after seeing luxury society deserted on Monday night: ‘Think carefully’

A Mumbai woman has sparked a conversation about home ownership, financial commitments and work-life balance after sharing a video of a seemingly deserted high-rise residential society on a Monday night. A Mumbai woman shared a reality check on home loans after finding a luxury society’s amenities deserted at night. (Instagram/_ruuchi_.dubey)

(Also read: Man contrasts high-rise living with old neighbourhoods, says there’s no real sense of community)

Taking to Instagram, Ruchi Dubey pointed to the empty common areas of the upscale society, where she claimed flats cost crores and rents run into lakhs. She used the sight to question whether people taking on large home loans actually get enough time to enjoy the homes and amenities they work so hard to afford.

“It's a very big society. And, you know, flats here cost in the crores. The rents are also completely in lakhs here. But, you know, one thing I have noticed is that today is Monday night, and no one is here. Like, the entire garden is empty, all the lights in the society are off, and there's not a single person in the parking lot because tomorrow is Tuesday,” she said.

‘Don’t get trapped in this home loan trap’ Dubey then reflected on the trade-off between owning an expensive home and spending years working to repay it.

“So, I want to say one thing: the person who bought this house doesn't even have time to enjoy the amenities here. All the time, they are just doing a job. Who is able to enjoy this quiet night, this view, walking around, etc.? Only those who don't have any responsibilities,” she said.

She further cautioned young people against rushing into major financial commitments without considering their long-term impact.

“Most of the youth take home loans at a very young age, and then they spend their whole lives paying off the loan, and they are never able to enjoy that thing. So, make sure that if you ever feel like buying something, a house or whatever, or making any financial decisions, think carefully before buying so that you don't have to regret anything later,” Dubey said.

Pointing towards the deserted premises, she added, “Like, you know, there's nobody. See! So, make sure you take a wise decision and don't get trapped in this home loan trap.”

(Also read: ‘No one talks to anyone’: Noida woman opens up about loneliness in high-rise societies)

The clip was shared with the caption, “Advice to all the youngsters out there.”

Watch the clip here: