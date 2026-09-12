Woman reflects on loneliness in high-rise societies: ‘No one pays attention to anyone’

A woman’s observation about life in high-rise residential complexes has struck a chord online after she spoke about the loneliness that can exist despite being surrounded by hundreds of people. In a video shared on Instagram, she reflected on how modern residential societies, though designed to bring communities together, can sometimes leave residents feeling disconnected from those living around them. A woman spoke about loneliness in high-rise societies, saying people could live close yet remain disconnected. (Instagram/sunitabadal77)

(Also read: Woman shows muddy entrance to high-rise where flats cost over ₹1 crore: ‘So much expense, no facilities’)

The video shows a sprawling view of several high-rise residential towers from a balcony as the woman speaks about what she sees as an overlooked reality of urban living.

‘There is so much loneliness’ The video was shared on Instagram by Sunita Badal, who pointed towards the buildings while talking about the sense of isolation she associates with life in such residential complexes.

"These high-rise buildings, you know, there is so much loneliness in them. There are towers, it's a society, after all, an entire community was built so that people wouldn't feel lonely. But in these buildings, there is only loneliness and emptiness. No one pays attention to anyone."

Her remarks highlight a contradiction often associated with life in large cities, where thousands of people may live within a relatively small area but have limited interaction with neighbours or others in their immediate surroundings.

High-rise residential societies typically offer shared spaces and amenities intended to create a sense of community. However, the woman suggested that physical proximity does not necessarily translate into meaningful social connections.

Watch the clip here: