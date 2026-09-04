Man contrasts high-rise living with old neighbourhoods, says there’s no real sense of community

High-rise apartments may offer modern amenities, landscaped parks and impressive views, but one man has argued that life inside such residential towers can sometimes come at the cost of close-knit community bonds. A man contrasts high-rise societies with traditional colonies, saying modern living can often feel isolating. (Instagram/abhayconfused)

(Also read: Woman reflects on high-rise living in big cities: ‘Even the slice of the sky is fixed for us’)

Taking to Instagram, a man identified as Abhay shared a video while pointing towards a cluster of high-rise residential towers. He contrasted life in modern housing societies with that in traditional streets, colonies and neighbourhoods, suggesting that people living in the latter often share stronger personal connections.

‘This is the reality of society’ In the video, Abhay said, "Are you seeing these tall buildings? Looking at this, you might also feel, "Wish we also lived in such a building, with such a park around our house." Brother, you don't know the story behind this - the story behind it. Brother, all these look good only to see, these big buildings. But if... if someone dies on the same floor or something happens, some trouble comes up, then the person on the second floor, or even the one next door - meaning the one who has a room adjacent - even they, brother, won't come to help. This is the reality of society."

He went on to compare the experience with life in older neighbourhoods, where, according to him, people are more likely to come forward during difficult times.

"At least those of our streets, neighborhoods, and colonies are there, so if trouble arrives at someone's house, the other one reaches out both in hardship and in... in tough times too. But here, brother, there is nothing like that. Here it's just a society in name only, but here no one is going to check on you, brother. If someone is your own, only then will they ask, otherwise no one knows you, brother. Everyone is minding their own business."

He concluded by saying, "That's why, brother, wherever you are today -whether it's a slum area, a local area, or a colony - you are very happy, brother. You don't know what life is like living in these flats, brother, what life here is really like."

The video was shared with the caption: "This is the real truth of society."

Watch the clip here: