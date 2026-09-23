Body of teenage girl recovered from Kasganj tube well

The body of a teenage girl was recovered from a tube well, which otherwise remains closed, in a village of Kasganj district, on Wednesday. DIG Aligarh Range Prabhakar Chaudhary alongwith SP Kasganj visited the spot. According to police, the girl from Kasganj district, was attacked and killed elsewhere but the body was placed at the tube well. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Superintendent of police (SP) at Kasganj OP Singh said that information was received at Patiali police station of Kasganj district on Wednesday about the body of a woman lying on the roof of a tube well.

“The tube well was owned by Fateh Singh who came on Wednesday and found the body of a woman lying on the roof. He informed the police and a field unit, along with the dog squad, forensic team reached the spot and evidence was collected.

“The girl was identified as an 18-year-old from Kasganj district and bore a slash on her neck. It appears that the crime took place elsewhere and the body was placed here. The dog squad has given major clues and various objects including a headphone has been found revealing many facts to assist in working out the case,” said the SP but denied sharing details at this juncture.

“Family members have been informed and the body has been sent to the mortuary for a post-mortem examination,” he added.

DIG Aligarh Range Prabhakar Chaudhary also visited the spot and interacted with police officials in Kasganj about the crime.