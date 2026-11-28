MUMBAI: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested six people in two separate operations against suspected wildlife trafficking networks in Maharashtra, seizing two litres of suspected King Cobra venom and three big cat skins in Pune and Navi Mumbai. Cobra venom, tiger and leopard skins seized in DRI raids; 6 arrested. more

In the first operation on Wednesday, DRI officers intercepted three people during a Kartik Purnima gathering near the Indrayani river on the outskirts of Pune. The agency had received intelligence that a stock trader-turned-social media influencer was allegedly involved in the illegal trade of snake venom and was due to meet a middleman and a prospective buyer.

After a prolonged foot chase through the crowded area, officers apprehended all three. They recovered two bottles containing around two litres of suspected King Cobra venom. The suspects and the seized material were handed over to the Maharashtra forest department.

In a second operation on Thursday, officers tracked a suspected attempt to sell wildlife trophies through social media and intercepted a man in Panvel. A bag recovered from him contained skins suspected to be those of a tiger and a leopard.

Further questioning led officers to a residential complex in Navi Mumbai, where two women were allegedly found with a third skin, suspected to be that of a cheetah, and a .177-calibre break-barrel air rifle. The agency said preliminary examination indicated that the leopard skin bore a suspected gunshot wound, possibly caused by the rifle.

The three skins, rifle and other trophies were seized. The three people apprehended in the second operation were also handed over to the forest department.

King Cobras, tigers, leopards and cheetahs are listed under Schedule I of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, which affords them the highest degree of legal protection.