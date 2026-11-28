Arsenal enjoy a strong fanbase in India, and their performances over the past few years have only added to their following in the country. All of this has not gone unnoticed by manager Mikel Arteta, who said that a visit to India has been discussed and is something he would love to make happen. It would give him an opportunity to meet the supporters who have backed the club from afar and return some of the love and support they have shown Arsenal. Mikel Arteta wants to visit India, says Arsenal understand the love from fans. (AP Photo) more

"I would love to visit India. We have had some discussions about it, and it would be fantastic to make that happen. Seeing the celebrations, we understand the impact Arsenal have had in the country. It would be wonderful to visit and give back some of the support and love that we receive from afar. To all our supporters watching in India, thank you so much for your support," Arteta said on JioStar.

The Gunners won the Premier League title last season, and their title defence has been impressive so far. They are currently top of the table (28 points in 11 matches) with a six-point lead over Brighton and Manchester City. Arsenal have carried the same momentum into this season with their defensive solidity again proving to be the hallmark of their game.

The Spaniard said the players have continued to push each other in training and in matches, with the focus firmly on maintaining the standards that helped them win the title.

"Things have been really positive so far, and I value that because after winning, there is always a question of whether you can replicate that level of performance and consistency. It comes down to the desire and hunger within the team and the club to keep pushing for more, recognising that we still have plenty of room to improve. It is about focusing on getting better every day. Everything comes down to standards, and those standards remain high when you develop the right habits. Without those habits, you cannot maintain high standards. We make sure our players consistently do the little things that often go unnoticed but make a huge difference in the medium and long term," he said.

Influence of La Masia, Cruyff and Guardiola Arteta’s time at Barcelona’s renowned La Masia academy had a strong influence on him from his playing days, with Johan Cruyff’s philosophy playing a big part in his football education. His time as an assistant to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City also proved important in his development as a manager.

He also acknowledged it and described his time at the academy as an eye-opener, saying it changed the way he understood football and gave him the best possible grounding before his three-year stint as Guardiola’s assistant at Manchester City.

"Their influence has been enormous. Barcelona was an eye-opener for me because it introduced me to a completely different way of understanding football. It also had a culture and environment where young players could develop, understand the standards required at the highest level, and learn what it takes to become a professional footballer and sustain that level. It was the best university I could have attended. Johan Cruyff was the driving force behind that philosophy, and Pep Guardiola was perhaps its finest exponent. I had the privilege of working with him at Manchester City for three years, and I learned a great deal from him," he added.