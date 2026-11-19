Gorgeous One, Hey! Continue to excel and be generous to yourself. Focus on your health. Arts is your true calling and pursue it no matter what! You have it in you and you know it. I love you! Nandita Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com

Akanksha Didi, Happy birthday! Tere sajde me main phoolon ki chadar bichha du, Tu muskuraye aasmano ki sarzameen par charag jala du, Har jatan karu tera har din roshan ho jaye, Teri jholi me apni duaon ke jugnu chamka du. Whatever good or bad happens to me, you are always the first person I think about. Just like that, I want to be the first one you remember on your special day. Niharika

Dear V, Aur kitne din mere se gussa rahoge! I am sorry ... Wapas aa jao.... Love You, N

Dear Bhabhi, You left us spell bound when you shared the good news with us. Your beautiful gift will be the gift of a lifetime for us. God bless you and keep smiling. Waiting to see a mini version of you. You will look like the cutest Mom! I cannot wait to cuddle our new family member who will truly be a God’s fantastic creation. Still wondering a name you will give it? HaHa... Vani

Dubbu, I’m so proud of the way you have handled everything! Your love keeps me going. Praying for your good health, always. May God make you outshine in every role that you play in life... Amen. One R

My Dearest Aanya, Long-distance has its tough days, especially when I miss our random coffee dates and hate saying goodbye at airport gates. Yet, every late-night call and countdown to our next reunion reminds me that true love isn’t measured by miles. Tum saath ho toh har wait worth it lagta hai, and I can’t wait until our hellos finally don’t come with a countdown! Yours Forever,Rohan

Disclaimer: Dil Se is a compilation of fun messages from our readers. The views expressed belong entirely to the senders and are not to be construed as an endorsement by the publication. Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.

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