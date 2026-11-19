Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel makes surprise visit to tribal farmer’s home
During a visit to Gujarat’s Garbada region, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel made an unscheduled stop at a tribal farmer’s home in Pipargota.
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel made an unannounced visit to a tribal farmer’s home in Pipargota village during the second day of his visit to the Garbada region, speaking with the family about farming, education and their livelihood.
Patel stopped at the village while travelling from the Ratanmahal Project to Garbada. He walked along the narrow, unpaved roads to reach the home of Bakulbhai Vakhal, a tribal farmer, according to the information shared by the state government.
The Chief Minister enquired about the family’s maize cultivation and livelihood during the interaction. He also spoke to a child in the household about the child’s education and school.
The visit was not part of a scheduled public programme, with Patel making the stop unexpectedly while on his way between the two locations. His walk through the hamlet and interaction at the farmer’s home brought him into direct contact with a family living in the tribal village.
The state government’s account said Patel’s arrival and his informal manner were welcomed with affection and pride by tribal families in Pipargota. Residents greeted him as “Bhupendra Dada”, reflecting the warmth with which they received the Chief Minister during the visit.
Patel was on the second day of his visit to the tribal region of Garbada when he stopped at Pipargota. His journey from the Ratanmahal Project to Garbada took him through the village, where he chose to leave the route and walk to Vakhal’s home.
The visit offered an opportunity for the Chief Minister to speak directly with a tribal farming household outside a formal meeting. The government described the encounter as an expression of Patel’s simplicity and said the family and other residents felt that he had come personally to ask about their well-being.
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