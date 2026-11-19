Fast-food giant McDonald’s has apologised after an AI-generated mural displayed at one of its restaurants in the UK featured several “glaring errors”, including incorrect landmarks, historical inaccuracies and spelling mistakes. McDonald's said the mural would be replaced. (AFP)

According to a report by the BBC, the mural, created using AI, was intended to celebrate the local heritage of Blackburn, a town in Lancashire. It was created by staff at the McDonald’s restaurant on King William Street in Blackburn in an effort to brighten up the outlet and showcase the town’s landmarks and achievements

However, eagle-eyed customers soon noticed several glaring mistakes in the AI-generated artwork. Among the most noticeable errors was an image labelled “Blackburn Cathedral”, which actually depicted Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral.

Another section of the mural featured a sign for Blackburn’s King George’s Hall placed over an image of London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall. The artwork also contained errors relating to Blackburn Rovers, the town’s football club. A sign celebrating the team’s historic 1995 Premier League victory incorrectly described them as “crampions” instead of “champions”.

In another mistake, a generic statue of a Victorian-era figure was labelled as John Lewis “Jack” Walker, incorrectly combining the names of two individuals associated with the football club. John Lewis was among the founders of Blackburn Rovers in 1875, while Jack Walker was the club’s owner when it won the Premier League title in 1995, the BBC reported.

The mural was created after restaurant employees decided to brighten up the space. However, some staff members were from Manchester and reportedly failed to notice the errors.

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McDonald’s responds Following criticism, McDonald’s acknowledged the mistakes and said the mural would be replaced with artwork commissioned from a local artist, as per the BBC.

A spokesperson for the fast-food chain said that the mural had been designed “with the help of AI” to bring “some fun and creativity to the restaurant with a celebration of the local area”. However, the company admitted that some “eagle-eyed customers” and employees had spotted mistakes in the artwork, meaning it would be replaced.

McDonald’s apologised for the errors and promised “a little more accuracy” in the replacement mural.