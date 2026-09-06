‘If only our actual posts went this viral’: McDonald’s India reacts to viral X post

McDonald’s India’s X account shared an unexpected post on September 6 that quickly got people talking. The message was about an alleged workplace dispute involving an intern and a manager. It was later deleted, but screenshots of the post continued to circulate online. McDonald’s India’s X post raises questions online. (X/@mcdonaldsindia)

What did the deleted post claim? The message was written by an anonymous individual who claimed to be an intern at McDonald’s India. They alleged that their manager had not paid them for months and said they had taken on two additional jobs.

The person wrote, “I am an intern at McDonald’s India. My boss, Amit Joshi, has not paid me for months, forcing me to take on two extra jobs. I manage several McDonald’s Asian accounts, but Amit Joshi has not paid me since December 2025.

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“In addition to my two jobs in customer support and delivery, I try to trade memecoins. I literally starve every day because I lose all my money on them. Since Amit Joshi is refusing to pay my salary, I plan to get community support. I believe this is a good option because they hold over ₹60,000. I haven’t been paid since May.”

The unusual nature of the message quickly caught the attention of social media users. Screenshots of the deleted post were subsequently shared online, although the identity of the person behind it could not be independently established.

The claim also prompted speculation among users, with some questioning whether the company’s X account had been compromised.

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