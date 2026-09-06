Cockroach Janta Party announces its social media, see list of new members

The group shared a social media post introducing their newly structured team to coordinate better across states and handle its large-scale digital footprint.

Following its high-profile ground mobilizations—most notably spearheading nationwide NEET examination protests—the group is formalizing its online operations to coordinate better across states and handle its large-scale digital footprint.

Known for its massive social media following and sharp commentary on unemployment and governance, the movement relies heavily on digital platforms, memes, and rapid-response online campaigns to drive its message.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), the viral youth-led satirical political movement that captured the nation's attention online, has announced a structured expansion of its digital and communications team.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) played a central role in spearheading the high-profile NEET-UG examination protests, organising mass demonstrations at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi to demand accountability and structural reforms over widespread paper leak irregularities. The agitation drew massive national attention, amplified further when environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk joined students on an indefinite hunger strike to press for the resignation of the Union Education Minister.

Also Read: Supreme Court quashes all FIRs across the country against NEET paper leak protesters

Following intense demonstrations and subsequent legal battles concerning protest-related FIRs, the Supreme Court invoked its extraordinary powers to quash cases filed against genuine student demonstrators. With the Centre committing to honour agreements regarding compensation for affected families and clearing the legal charges, the CJP officially called off its planned protest marches, marking a major turning point for the youth-led movement.

As the movement transitions from viral online outrage to a structured civic advocacy, how it manages its digital communications plays a crucial role. The new team will be tasked with keeping supporters and followers engaged, maintaining the platform's online momentum, and streamlining information across its widespread digital network.