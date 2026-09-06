Cockroach Janta Party announces its social media, see list of new members
Viral youth movement CJP announced its social media team, featuring coverage and campaign coordinators to manage its massive online presence.
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), the viral youth-led satirical political movement that captured the nation's attention online, has announced a structured expansion of its digital and communications team.
Known for its massive social media following and sharp commentary on unemployment and governance, the movement relies heavily on digital platforms, memes, and rapid-response online campaigns to drive its message.
Also Read: CJP announces new members, names national spokespersons, joint secretaries | Check full list
Following its high-profile ground mobilizations—most notably spearheading nationwide NEET examination protests—the group is formalizing its online operations to coordinate better across states and handle its large-scale digital footprint.
New team members
The group shared a social media post introducing their newly structured team to coordinate better across states and handle its large-scale digital footprint.
CJP Coverage Coordinators: Vishal Siani, Nisar Alam, Gaurav Bharthi, Shadab Saifi, Rosy and Soni
Social Media Coordinator: Jatin
Campaign Coordinator: Arvind Khicher
Creative Network Coordinator: Faizan Siddiqui
Production Coordinator: Shekar Prajapati
Also Read: Centre asks SC to quash FIRs on NEET protesters; CJP's Dipke reacts with Ambedkar book, Saurav Das posts selfie
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) played a central role in spearheading the high-profile NEET-UG examination protests, organising mass demonstrations at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi to demand accountability and structural reforms over widespread paper leak irregularities. The agitation drew massive national attention, amplified further when environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk joined students on an indefinite hunger strike to press for the resignation of the Union Education Minister.
Also Read: Supreme Court quashes all FIRs across the country against NEET paper leak protesters
Following intense demonstrations and subsequent legal battles concerning protest-related FIRs, the Supreme Court invoked its extraordinary powers to quash cases filed against genuine student demonstrators. With the Centre committing to honour agreements regarding compensation for affected families and clearing the legal charges, the CJP officially called off its planned protest marches, marking a major turning point for the youth-led movement.
As the movement transitions from viral online outrage to a structured civic advocacy, how it manages its digital communications plays a crucial role. The new team will be tasked with keeping supporters and followers engaged, maintaining the platform's online momentum, and streamlining information across its widespread digital network.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrithika Iyer
Krithika Iyer is a Senior Content Producer with the Explainer Desk at Hindustan Times, bringing a deep passion for rigorous, accessible journalism to every story. With a strong drive for breaking down complex topics, Krithika focuses on clear narratives that answer the critical questions of why stories matter and what happens next. Before joining Hindustan Times, she worked with the Reuters Dotcom team, navigating fast-paced global news environments with precision and speed, mainly covering US legal news. Krithika holds a Master's degree from the University of Westminster, combining rigorous academic grounding with international newsroom experience. Deeply curious and endlessly adaptable, Krithika loves exploring new beats and learning continuously, believing that growth comes from trying one's hand at everything. Outside the newsroom, she is an avid reader who also enjoys experimenting with cooking and expressing creativity through art as a way to unwind. Bringing curiosity, sharp editorial insight, and a commitment to clarity, Krithika continues to shape compelling digital narratives that resonate with audiences across platforms.Read More