CJP announces new members, names national spokespersons, joint secretaries | Check full list

Earlier this month, the CJP announced its 14-member national working committee, with Abhijeet Dipke as national convenor.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Tuesday announced new members for its organisational teams as the pressure group continues its nationwide ‘ School Thik Karo ’ campaign and also prepares for a peaceful march in New Delhi next month, accusing the government of failing to fulfil the commitments it made on July 25.

Saurav Das and Ashutosh Rana were named co-conveners, while Aafreen Nawaz was appointed national secretary.

CJP announces organisational teams: Full list below Organisation Joint Secretary Rekha Sharma

Akshay Shinde

Prem Aakash

Anam Uzzama

Balakrishna Shukla National Spokespersons Sudhir Sangwan

Siddhant Bhardwaj

North Zone Coordination Committee Aadesh Pradhan Gurjar

Azad Mohit

Mohd. Farhan Khan

Vishesh Karnwal

Ujjwal Pandey

Pooja Saini

Aftab Singh Virk

Arshdeep Singh Kochar

Zahid Ahmed Male

Mehvish Ali

Shreshth Singh Khera

Ajay Deshwal

Dr Vivek Sangwan

Mukesh Allrounder

Ram Jhakhad

Harsh Kartikey Singh

Advocate Aarushi Ghai East Zone Coordination Committee Sheikh Maruf Uddin

Dedipya Ganguly

Sheikh Abdul Hafiz

Parkarti Sahu

Rakesh Ranjan Samal

Swapnil Mishra

Ashutosh Ranjan

Khushbu Wahab Choudhary

Mayank Pandey

Satish Yadav

Aslam Khan

Rasika Khare

Sachin Bharwal

Kritika Kashyap

Mohan Yadav

Raman Deep

West Zone Coordination Committee Dr. Nitin Dighe

Adv. Jaisingh Shere

Durgesh Kuhike

Nilakshi Wankhede

Sarosh Shaikh

Ashutosh Sharma

Rohit Patel

Aniket Shivhare

Ram Patel

Ved Trivedi

Pritesh Chawda “We look forward to building a stronger and more active organisation across the country,” the CJP wrote on X in its announcement of the new teams.

CJP’s march next month In a statement issued after a key press meet, the group said on Monday that families of deceased NEET victims and alleged victims of police brutality during the July 20 ‘Sansad Chalao’ march will lead the march next month.

The march is scheduled to be held on September 5 from India Gate to Delhi Police Headquarters in the national capital.

The announcement followed a meeting of the outfit’s national working committee, which reviewed the Central government’s alleged failure to fulfil promises made to the country’s youth. These included assurances on the withdrawal or quashing of FIRs filed against students and protesters, along with compensation for the families of deceased NEET victims.

The outfit alleged that the government was delaying action, taking shelter behind technical issues and refusing to make clear commitments rather than carrying out the promises made on July 25.

“For a month now, instead of implementing what was solemnly promised, the Government has played delay games, hidden behind technicalities, and avoided giving clear commitments even before the Supreme Court of India,” the statement read.

It further alleged that the union government had refused to give a commitment after the Supreme Court directed it to submit a list of FIRs registered across the country, allowing the Court to consider quashing them all together at one go.