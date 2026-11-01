‘Don’t be scared’: FEMA issues Halloween emergency plan warning, urges parents to supervise kids
To help prevent Halloween accidents, FEMA recommends adult supervision, flashlights, safe street crossings, and avoiding unfamiliar homes.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has released safety guidance urging Americans to remain vigilant and prepared during Halloween weekend and throughout the autumn season, under the headline, “This Halloween, Don’t Be Scared, Be Prepared.”
Published on the FEMA website on Wednesday, the guidance cautions that seasonal changes can bring hazards far more serious than traditional Halloween scares. It offers practical advice to help people stay safe, ensuring that the only frights they encounter are those associated with ghosts and goblins.
‘Create an emergency plan’, says FEMA
“This Halloween, keep the scares limited to costumes & movies,” FEMA wrote in a post on X. “Preparing ahead can guarantee a frightfully fun night! Create an emergency plan, choose a place to meet if you get separated, & download the FEMA app to receive alerts.”
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The advisory comes amid growing calls from several Western governments for households to maintain emergency supplies, including non-perishable food and other essential items, to prepare for potential crises such as armed conflict and extreme weather events.
Former FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino earlier urged his podcast audience to prepare for potential emergencies by keeping essential supplies, including food and drinking water, at home.
Halloween safety precautions
FEMA is reminding families to take extra precautions to keep children safe during Halloween celebrations. Parents and guardians are advised to closely supervise children at parties and while they go trick-or-treating, ensuring they are accompanied by a responsible adult.
Pedestrians should stick to sidewalks, carry flashlights and use designated pedestrian crossings when navigating streets. Children collecting treats should visit only houses with illuminated porch lights and avoid entering the homes of strangers. Any sweets or treats that appear suspicious or raise safety concerns should be discarded.
The agency also recommends taking precautions when decorating homes and outdoor spaces. Battery-operated candles are considered a safer alternative to traditional flames when lighting pumpkins and other Halloween decorations. Extension cords should be inspected to ensure they are in good condition and positioned securely to prevent accidents.
Costumes should be selected with visibility and fire safety in mind. FEMA advises choosing outfits that can easily be seen after dark and carry labels clarifying that they are flame-resistant or flame-retardant. For homemade costumes, materials such as polyester and nylon are recommended. Parents should also keep a close watch on children wearing costumes to help prevent potential accidents.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More