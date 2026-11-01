‘Don’t be scared’: FEMA issues Halloween emergency plan warning, urges parents to supervise kids

“This Halloween, keep the scares limited to costumes & movies,” FEMA wrote in a post on X. “Preparing ahead can guarantee a frightfully fun night! Create an emergency plan, choose a place to meet if you get separated, & download the FEMA app to receive alerts.”

Published on the FEMA website on Wednesday, the guidance cautions that seasonal changes can bring hazards far more serious than traditional Halloween scares. It offers practical advice to help people stay safe, ensuring that the only frights they encounter are those associated with ghosts and goblins.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has released safety guidance urging Americans to remain vigilant and prepared during Halloween weekend and throughout the autumn season, under the headline, “This Halloween, Don’t Be Scared, Be Prepared.”

What costume and decoration precautions does FEMA advise for Halloween?

What costume and decoration precautions does FEMA advise for Halloween?

How can parents keep children safe while trick-or-treating?

How can parents keep children safe while trick-or-treating?

Also Read: One killed, six injured in shooting at Solano Town Center Halloween store in Fairfield, California

The advisory comes amid growing calls from several Western governments for households to maintain emergency supplies, including non-perishable food and other essential items, to prepare for potential crises such as armed conflict and extreme weather events.

Former FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino earlier urged his podcast audience to prepare for potential emergencies by keeping essential supplies, including food and drinking water, at home.