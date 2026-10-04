Planning an international trip? These countries offer e-visas to Indians; check the full list here

Indian passport holders have e-visa options across dozens of destinations, allowing eligible travelers to complete visa applications online before travelling instead of applying through a traditional paper-based process. Travelling abroad from India? These countries offer e-visas to Indian passport holders. (Unsplash)

The Henley Passport Index currently lists 51 destinations under the e-visa category for Indian passport holders. The list includes countries and territories across Asia, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, the Caribbean and the Americas. Henley describes its index as a regularly updated assessment of passport access covering 199 passports and 227 travel destinations.

However, an e-visa is not the same as visa-free entry or a visa on arrival. Travelers still have to meet the destination's eligibility requirements and obtain the required approval before travelling.

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Full list of countries offering e-visas to Indians According to the Henley Passport Index list provided for Indian passport holders, these destinations are marked E-VISA:

1. Europe and nearby destinations: Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova, Russia, Türkiye, Ukraine, United Kingdom and Uzbekistan.

2. Asia and the Middle East: Bahrain, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, Kyrgyzstan, Oman, Singapore and Vietnam.

3. Africa: Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Côte d'Ivoire, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Ghana, Guinea, Libya, Malawi, Mauritania, Morocco, Namibia, Nigeria, São Tomé and Príncipe, Somalia, South Africa, South Sudan, Togo, Uganda and Zambia.

4. Americas and Caribbean: Antigua and Barbuda, Anguilla, Bolivia, Colombia, Cuba, Nicaragua, Suriname and The Bahamas.

5. Other listed destinations: St Helena.

This makes a total of 51 destinations marked as e-visa destinations in the Henley list supplied.

E-visa is different from visa-free travel The distinction matters for Indian travelers. A destination listed as E-VISA still requires the traveler to obtain an electronic visa. It should not be treated as visa-free access.

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Henley's passport index separately categorizes destinations according to the type of travel authorization available, including visa-free access, visa on arrival, e-visas and other electronic travel authorizations.

India's Ministry of External Affairs has also maintained country-wise information on visa facilities available to Indian ordinary passport holders. Its published material identifies countries that provide e-visa facilities and, in some cases, specifies the permitted duration of stay.

For example, the MEA's country-wise information has listed e-visa facilities for destinations including Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Benin, Colombia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia and Moldova, among others. The exact validity and permitted stay can differ from one destination to another.

Check the destination's latest rules before booking Indian travelers should check the immigration authority or official government website of the destination before applying. Visa categories, fees, validity periods, permitted stay and supporting-document requirements can change.

An e-visa also does not automatically guarantee admission at the border. Travelers remain subject to the destination country's immigration rules and entry requirements.

The Henley list is therefore useful as a starting point for identifying e-visa destinations, but Indian passport holders should verify the current application process and conditions with the destination country's official authorities before making travel arrangements.