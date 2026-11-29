Dehradun, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the World Disaster Management Conference on Saturday, coinciding with the third anniversary of the successful rescue operation at the Silkyara Tunnel. World Disaster Management Conference begins in Dehradun; experts from over 50 countries participate more

The three-day international conference, held on the occasion of the state's first 'Disaster Management Day', , was described by Dhami as a significant step toward establishing the state as a key hub for global discourse on disaster management.

He hailed the rescue of 41 workers trapped in the Silkyara Tunnel who were brought to safety on November 28, 2023, after 17 days of relentless effort as a historic victory for humanity, courage, and collective resolve.

He commended the contributions of the 'rat-hole' miners, the Army, the National Disaster Response Force , the State Disaster Response Force , as well as scientists, engineers, and various rescue teams.

Disaster management experts, scientists, academicians, and representatives from various institutions across more than 50 countries are attending the conference. Additionally, over 30 Indian states and union territories are also participating in the event.

During the conference, topics such as climate change, natural disasters, modern technology, research, and international cooperation will be deliberated upon.

Dhami noted that events such as extreme rainfall, floods, landslides, forest fires, and cloudbursts, exacerbated by climate change, are emerging as major challenges.

Given the Himalayan region's vulnerability, he emphasised the need for a balance between development and the environment.

He said disaster management should not be limited merely to relief and rescue operations; rather, it must also focus on risk forecasting, timely early warnings, and proactive preparedness.

Highlighting the potential of technologies such as Artificial Intelligence , machine learning, remote sensing, GIS, satellite monitoring, and drones, the Chief Minister stressed that the benefits of these advancements must reach even the most remote villages.

Present on this occasion were renowned environmentalist and Padma Bhushan recipient Dr Anil Prakash Joshi, Vice-Chancellor of Doon University Dr Surekha Dangwal, member of the National Disaster Management Authority Dr Dinesh Kumar Aswal, and representatives from various countries.

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