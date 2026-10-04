Vaibhav Sooryavanshi creates Asian Games history at 15, becomes India's youngest-ever gold medallist after Pakistan win

India have had a fairly successful campaign at the Asian Games 2026, as they finished with 85 medals, their second-most successful campaign at the Asian Games 2026. They won 21 gold medals in this edition. One of the most significant golds for India came from the Indian men's cricket team, which beat arch-rivals Pakistan in the final of the competition. One of the key members of this Indian team was Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who opened the innings in both the semi-final and the final. As he won the gold medal, the 15-year-old batting sensation broke a massive Asian Games record for India. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi creates Asian Games history at 15 (PTI)

At 15 years, 6 months, and 6 days old, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi became the youngest Indian ever to win a gold medal at the Asian Games in history. The record was previously held by shooter Saurabh Chaudhary. At the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta, Chaudhary won the gold medal in the men's 10m air pistol event at 16 years, 3 months, and 9 days old.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi played a key role for India in the semi-final of the Asian Games 2026 against Sri Lanka. He scored 38 from 21 balls on a tricky and turning pitch in Nisshin, in an innings that included 6 fours and 2 sixes. In the final, he scored 15 from 9, before being dismissed by Saim Ayub.

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