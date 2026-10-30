South Africa fight back with Rickelton, Mulder centuries to set Australia 288 to win

Ryan Rickelton and Wiaan Mulder struck centuries as South Africa were bowled out for 387 to close day four of the decisive third test against Australia on Friday, setting the touring side a victory target of 288 on the final day. South Africa bounce back on Ryan Rickelton and Wiaan Mulder centuries. (AP Photo)

Australia toiled, taking a single wicket in the opening two sessions before a burst after tea, but it was still very much the home side’s day and sets up an intriguing tussle on Saturday.

Mulder top-scored with 115, his fourth Test century, while Rickelton amassed 101 as the pair ensured Australia will need to complete the second-highest successful run chase in 137 years of Test cricket at Newlands.

"It was about trying to win the small moments," Rickelton told reporters. "We knew we were effectively 40 for four this morning and that Australia would come hard at us.

"It was about spending time at the crease rather than worrying about scoring runs or getting too far ahead of ourselves. We had our plans and needed to stick to them.

"We knew the longer we batted, the more frustrated Australia would become. Perhaps they expected things to happen quite quickly because of the deteriorating wicket."

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TOUGH CHASE The pitch is starting to show signs of wear, with Australia batter Josh Inglis saying on Thursday a chase of over 200 would be a difficult one batting last.

They will need considerably more than that at more than three runs an over against a South African bowling attack that has had its feet up for more than a day-and-a-half.

South Africa resumed on the fourth morning at 140 for four and lost only Matthew Breetzke (43) in two sessions as he fell to a pull shot and was caught on the boundary, a familiar mode of dismissal for the home side this test.

Rickelton and Mulder put on 154 for the sixth wicket as they took few risks and accumulated runs.

There was considerable turn for spinner Nathan Lyon (2-101) and variable bounce for the seamers.

Mulder was the last man out as he tried to up the tempo, caught on the boundary to bring a close to the day.

The series is level at 1-1 after Australia won the first test by 214 runs in Durban and South Africa responded with a victory by an innings and 31 runs in Gqeberha.

The winners of the match will occupy the number one spot in the Test world rankings, which is currently held by Australia.